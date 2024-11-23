From Millions Of Followers To Just 103 Votes: Ajaz Khan’s Political Debacle

Khan has only been able to garner 103 votes in Versova constituency which he is contesting for the first time; the seat which he has been given wings to fly. Many have also noted the difference between the man’s popularity online and at the polls.

Ajaz Khan on Instagram has over 5.6 million followers even bigger than a whole country. It is a pity that this fame of his turns to nothing when it comes to the ardent reality of the Maharashtra assembly elections. In fact, Khan has only been able to garner 103 votes in Versova constituency which he is contesting for the first time; the seat which he has been given wings to fly. Many have also noted the difference between the man’s popularity online and at the polls.

Khan (Aazad Samaj Party – Kanshi Ram) is losing badly in the race and is the last among the candidates. On the website of the Election Commission, Haroon Khan of Shiv Sena UBT is ahead and has 46,619 votes. Quite shockingly, Ajaz Khan is also placed lower that the option of NOTA (None of the Above) which received 747 votes in that constituency. The overall percentage of votes cast for Versova seat was 51.2%.

Social media users also felt the irony of a television personality who has millions of followers on Instagram receiving mere 103 votes. Several people went to the conspicuous microblogging site X and shared more about the irony. A netizen went on to add, “Ajaz Khan 5.6 million followers on IG, who got 79 votes. When you remember that state elections do not allow 16-year-olds to vote, unlike BB eliminations.” while explaining why Khan got so few votes despite having so many followers.

There were rumors circulating that even Khan’s relatives did not go out of their way to vote for him which further enhanced the mockery online. One post in X wrote, “NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan.”

Some unverified claims suggested that even Khan’s own family members did not vote for him, further fueling the online ridicule. One post on X read, “NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan.”

A total of 16 candidates are vying for the Versova seat, which has traditionally been an INC stronghold. Despite his fame from television shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Karam Apnaa Apnaa, as well as his film appearances in Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday, Khan is struggling to make an impact in the political arena. His limited political experience, compared to his competitors, may be a contributing factor to his low vote count.

Ajaz Khan’s electoral performance is a reminder of the complexity of Indian elections, where celebrity status and social media following may not necessarily translate to political success. His experience underscores the importance of effective campaigning, local support, and understanding the political landscape—factors that go beyond the number of followers on a social media platform.

Khan’s struggle to secure votes may also be indicative of a larger trend where celebrity influence, although substantial in certain domains, does not automatically ensure political success. This election result might serve as a lesson for both celebrities and political parties looking to capitalize on star power in the future.

