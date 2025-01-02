Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Fugitive In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case Uses 50 SIM Cards To Evade Police For 6 Months

Arshad Khan, one of the accused in the deadly Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case in Mumbai, managed to evade capture for six months by using a sophisticated method to avoid being tracked by the police.

Arshad Khan, one of the accused in the deadly Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case in Mumbai, managed to evade capture for six months by using a sophisticated method to avoid being tracked by the police. Over this period, Khan switched 50 SIM cards and frequently changed phones, ensuring his calls were untraceable. Remarkably, none of these calls were made to family members or close contacts, further complicating efforts to locate him.

A Six-Month Pursuit: Khan’s Efforts to Stay Under the Radar

Khan, aged 42, went to extreme lengths to stay off the police’s radar. After making each call, he discarded the SIM card and switched to a new phone, leaving no digital trail behind. His evasive tactics made it nearly impossible for authorities to track his movements or communication. This made the investigation into the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case more challenging.

Despite his efforts, Khan’s luck eventually ran out. It was human intelligence, rather than digital tracking, that finally led a Crime Branch team to his doorstep in Lucknow on Monday. His arrest marked a significant breakthrough in a case that had remained unresolved for months.

The Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Tragedy Strikes

The Ghatkopar hoarding collapse occurred on May 13 and resulted in the tragic loss of 17 lives. The incident shocked Mumbai and raised concerns about the safety of illegal hoardings, particularly in densely populated areas. Khan is believed to be involved in the illegal construction that led to the collapse, though the investigation is ongoing.

Human Intelligence Breaks the Case

After months of searching, the breakthrough came through traditional investigative methods. A Crime Branch team, utilizing human intelligence, tracked Khan to Lucknow, where he was finally arrested. His capture serves as a reminder that despite advanced technology, human efforts remain a key part of successful investigations.

