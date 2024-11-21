Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

India's solar energy sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with an installed capacity of 89.1 gigawatts, positioning the nation as a global leader in solar energy. The country houses the world’s largest solar park, the Bhadla Solar Park.

The U.S. District Court has filed an indictment against the Adani Group, alleging the payment of ₹2,029 crore in bribes to Indian government officials in connection with a tender floated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India. The case not only targets the Adani Group but also casts doubt on India’s thriving solar energy sector and its ability to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Remarkable Growth Of India’s Solar Energy Sector

India’s solar energy sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with an installed capacity of 89.1 gigawatts, positioning the nation as a global leader in solar energy. The country houses the world’s largest solar park, the Bhadla Solar Park, with a capacity of 2,245 MW, and ranks fifth globally in solar photovoltaic deployment as of the end of 2022. With a market size valued at $10.4 billion and foreign capital investments amounting to $20.7 billion through 2024, the sector has been a key player in India’s renewable energy push.

International Solar Alliance

The International Solar Alliance, initiated by India in 2015, now boasts over 120 member countries, underscoring India’s leadership. Additionally, India has installed 16.4 gigawatts of solar capacity in the first nine months of 2024 alone, maintaining strong momentum in renewable energy development.

The indictment raises concerns about bribery in India’s solar sector, suggesting that even state governments may require incentives to adopt solar power. Questions have also been raised about the financial viability of India’s largest solar projects, with critics pointing to high costs that may deter potential investors.

Target India’s Efforts to Attract FDI in Solar Energy Sector

Beyond allegations of bribery, the indictment appears to target India’s broader efforts to attract FDI into its solar sector. U.S.-based companies may face increasing apprehension about investing in Indian solar projects, particularly in light of previous market disruptions such as the Hindenburg Research report, which criticized market valuations and investment practices within India’s corporate sector.

Trust of international investors

India’s solar projects have often relied on significant FDI, not just for stock market investments but also for core infrastructure development. The recent allegations could jeopardize the trust of international investors, potentially discouraging further bond purchases and fundraising for Indian solar companies.

Despite these challenges, India’s solar energy sector remains a symbol of growth and innovation. With a focus on expanding capacity, improving market size, and strengthening global partnerships, the sector continues to contribute to India’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

Read More: ‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi On US Charges