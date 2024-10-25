German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Begins Three-Day Official Visit to India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany landed in New Delhi on Thursday as part of a three-day official visit to India.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany landed in New Delhi on Thursday as part of a three-day official visit to India. The visit, which will take place from October 24 to 26, is expected to include extensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of topics aimed at strengthening the two nations’ strategic ties.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Scholz’s arrival through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Olaf Scholz of Germany lands in New Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024).” Upon his arrival late Thursday night, Scholz was welcomed by Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships

The upcoming discussions between Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Modi will emphasize bolstering bilateral strategic relationships, particularly in defense, trade, and clean energy sectors. The leaders are set to co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) on Friday, a platform designed to facilitate dialogue between ministers from both nations across various areas of governance.

The IGC serves as a comprehensive government framework, where ministers discuss their respective responsibilities and subsequently report their findings to the prime minister and the chancellor. This biannual initiative seeks to ensure that both countries remain aligned in their diplomatic and strategic objectives. The last IGC was conducted in Berlin in May 2022.

Strengthening the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz are anticipated to address the recently agreed-upon German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP). This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and combat climate change through collaborative efforts.

Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighted the importance of this meeting during a media interaction at his residence, stating that there would be “a big basket of things” for discussion when the chancellor, along with five federal ministers from Germany, convenes in New Delhi.

Germany’s Strategic Document: ‘Focus on India’

In preparation for this visit, the German Cabinet has adopted a pivotal document titled ‘Focus on India,’ which aims to elevate bilateral relations to new heights. The ambassador’s comments reflect Germany’s commitment to enhancing ties with India and recognizing its significant role in global affairs.

The discussions during Scholz’s visit are expected to not only strengthen the existing partnership between Germany and India but also pave the way for future collaborations in various sectors, signaling a renewed commitment to shared goals and mutual interests.

