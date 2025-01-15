Greater Noida: Pub Owner Fires Six Shots At Security Guard Over Parking Dispute At Residential Society

According to police sources, Sisodia was allegedly intoxicated when he fired shots using his licensed firearm in the heated exchange.

A resident, who was intoxicated, fired six shots during a parking dispute in a residential society in Greater Noida. The fight took place at Radha Sky Gardens, Sector 16B, Greater Noida, late at night. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Gaurav Sisodia was the owner of Tathastu, a local pub. In this fight, he had argued with the security guards regarding some parking issues. According to police sources, Sisodia was allegedly intoxicated when he fired shots using his licensed firearm in the heated exchange. The security guards who became the target of the shots could escape unhurt.

Radha Sky Gardens resident Ashutosh Srivastav claimed that parking concerns have been the source of tensions between the residents and the guards for days.

He said clashes and verbal disputes had occurred several times on Monday between the two sides before the situation went out of hand. “Late at night, a resident opened fire. He fired six times. Fortunately, no security guard was hurt,” said Srivastav in a video message.

Shots fired at a Greater Noida West residential society over a parking dispute. The shots were fired by the owner of a night club targeting a security guard at the Shri Radha Sky Garden society. No injuries were reported. An FIR in the case has been lodged. @GreaterNoidaW… pic.twitter.com/5KxN5rqqEM — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 14, 2025

There was footage that began circulating online that showed Sisodia arguing with one of the guards. He said, “Why should I slap you? You are harassing poor guards.” Sisodia retorted, saying, “I am harassing poor people? You are misbehaving.” At this point Sisodia warned the guards saying he would punch them as other onlookers, including some women, stepped forward to mediate.

Another video shows Sisodia threatening to shoot the guards while gripping a man by the collar.

The police acted swiftly, registering a case against Sisodia based on a complaint filed by the security officer of Radha Sky Gardens. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Avasthy, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged, and investigations are underway. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the residential complex to determine further actions.

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe,” Avasthy said.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many condemning the use of violence over a minor dispute.

