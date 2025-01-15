Kerala HC Slams Boby Chemmanur For Staying In Prison After Getting Bail; Calls It ‘Drama’

The Kerala High Court issued a stern reprimand to prominent entrepreneur Boby Chemmanur for his refusal to exit jail despite being granted bail a day earlier in a sexual harassment case initiated by Malayalam actor Honey Rose.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a stern reprimand to prominent entrepreneur Boby Chemmanur for his refusal to exit jail despite being granted bail a day earlier in a sexual harassment case initiated by Malayalam actor Honey Rose.

Expressing unequivocal dissatisfaction, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan warned, “Do not engage in theatrics before the court.”

The High Court directed Chemmanur to provide a formal explanation by 12 pm for his decision to remain incarcerated post-bail issuance.

Notably, the court recorded that the bail order was published on its official website at 4:08 pm on Tuesday, followed by the issuance of the release order at 4:45 pm. In light of these facts, the bench inquired, “What accounted for his continued detention beyond that point?”

The prosecution clarified that Chemmanur’s legal team had failed to deliver the release order to the prison authorities, thereby causing his prolonged custody. Moreover, the prosecution disclosed that Chemmanur justified his stay in jail by citing solidarity with financially constrained remand prisoners who could not secure their release due to an inability to post bond.

Reacting to this reasoning, Justice Kunhikrishnan responded emphatically, “You (Chemmanur) are not required to assume the role of legal representative for remand prisoners. The judiciary is fully equipped to address their concerns. Refrain from engaging in theatrics before the court.”

Further, the judge criticized Chemmanur, insinuating that his actions were orchestrated to attract media attention. “He appears to seek publicity by retaining the release order and generating a narrative. Why should the court not revoke his bail?”

Justice Kunhikrishnan underscored that judicial discretion in granting bail encompasses the authority to revoke it. He remarked, “Do you (Chemmanur) presume yourself to be above the law? I have the prerogative to direct law enforcement to apprehend him and expedite the investigation within a two-week timeframe.”

Subsequently, Chemmanur emerged from custody later in the morning and addressed the media, reiterating his rationale. He maintained that several inmates had approached him, lamenting their continued incarceration despite being granted bail due to financial barriers. “They sought my help, and I assured them of a resolution. Hence, I chose to remain in jail for an additional day,” he asserted.

In its order granting bail on Tuesday, the court underscored that societal norms do not condone body shaming or inappropriate conduct. Justice Kunhikrishnan, while allowing bail, observed prima facie evidence indicating grounds to substantiate the allegations against Chemmanur.

The charges against Chemmanur include violations under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for making “sexually colored remarks” and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for the electronic transmission of obscene material. He was initially arrested on January 8 and remanded to judicial custody the following day.

According to Honey Rose’s complaint, during the inauguration of the Chemmanur International Jewellery showroom in Alakode, Kannur, on August 7, 2024, the businessman allegedly made unwelcome advances by placing a necklace on her and twirling her with inappropriate intent.

Chemmanur, however, categorically denies the allegations, branding them as false and unsubstantiated.

