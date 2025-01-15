Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Kolkata R G Kar Rape And Murder Case Verdict On Jan 18, Here’s The Case History

The tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital on August 9, 2024, sent shockwaves across the nation.

Kolkata R G Kar Rape And Murder Case Verdict On Jan 18, Here’s The Case History

The tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital on August 9, 2024, sent shockwaves across the nation. The brutality of the crime and the subsequent protests highlighted the urgent need for systemic reform to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. Known as ‘Abhaya,’ the victim became a symbol of resilience, sparking widespread outrage and demands for justice.

The Incident and Arrests

Following the heinous crime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and arrested Sanjay Roy, who was charged with rape and murder. Allegations of a larger conspiracy led to the arrests of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal, but both were granted bail due to insufficient evidence in the CBI’s charge sheet.

As the Sealdah sessions court prepares to deliver its verdict on January 18, 2025, questions linger about the investigation’s scope, the potential involvement of multiple individuals, and the systemic lapses that followed the crime.

Voices from the Protests

A Doctor’s Perspective

Among the protest leaders was Dr. Aniketh Mahato, who participated in a hunger strike that drew attention to the case. Reflecting on the tragedy, Mahato stated, “The judgment must answer our questions. Was Roy the only one involved, or were others complicit? Abhaya’s injuries suggest more than one perpetrator. We will not rest until these doubts are resolved.”

Mahato’s sentiment was echoed by Dr. Aquib, another prominent voice in the protests. He emphasized the significance of the upcoming judgment, stating, “All eyes are on the Sealdah sessions court. We hope justice is served in its truest sense.”

The Midnight March for Women’s Safety

The RG Kar incident prompted Rimjhim Mitra, a researcher and activist, to organize a midnight walk titled ‘Reclaim the Night’ on August 14, 2024. The movement resonated across West Bengal, with citizens from Coochbehar to the Sundarbans rallying for justice.

Mitra, who continues her advocacy for women’s rights, remarked, “This verdict must set an example. Like the Nirbhaya case, we need systemic accountability and reforms. The initial attempts to dismiss this as suicide were appalling. I hope this judgment addresses such failures. While I don’t support capital punishment, I expect an exemplary sentence that deters such crimes.”

Expert Opinion: A Cardiologist’s View

Dr. Kunal Sarkar, a prominent cardiologist, faced police scrutiny for his candid remarks on the case. Sarkar observed, “At best, this verdict will offer partial redressal. The investigation was riddled with lapses, and politicization has clouded the truth. Much like Kennedy’s assassination, this case risks becoming an unresolved tragedy.”

Lingering Questions and Calls for Change

As the nation awaits the court’s decision, the case underscores critical gaps in institutional accountability, victim protection, and crime prevention. The protests that followed Abhaya’s death were not just about justice for one individual but a broader demand for a safer and more equitable society.

The verdict, expected on January 18, 2025, will not only determine the fate of the accused but also serve as a reflection of the justice system’s ability to address crimes of such magnitude.

Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Verdict On Jan 18

