Gujarat Man ‘Walks Into’ His Own Memorial Service After Being Declared Dead, Family Says, ‘Couldn’t Believe Our Eyes’

What came as a shock to cops and family members was when 43-year-old man from Gujarat’s Mehsana district, Brijesh “Pintu” Suthar, walked into his own memorial service. He was alive after everyone presumed him dead for nearly two weeks. The bizarre incident has left the family reeling with mixed emotions, while authorities are now left grappling with a major mystery: whose body did they actually cremate?

The Mysterious Disappearance

The story began on October 27, when Brijesh went missing from his home in Naroda, Ahmedabad. His family, worried and desperate to find him, searched everywhere but could find no trace of him. After several days of no contact and rising anxiety, they filed a missing person complaint with local police.

The family feared the worst as the days went into weeks. On November 10, a decaying body was found near the Sabarmati Bridge. When authorities called the family to identify the deceased, they were met with a severely decomposed corpse. Despite the awful condition of the remains, the family mistook the body for Brijesh due to its physical likeness.

The family, believing they had found Brijesh’s body, proceeded to perform the last rites and cremated the remains. In their grief, they held a prayer meeting on November 14 to remember their son, convinced that they had said their final goodbyes.

The Shocking Return

But just as the prayer meeting was underway, the unimaginable happened. Brijesh Suthar himself walked into the ceremony, shocking everyone present. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought I was seeing a ghost,” said a family member who witnessed the scene. “We had searched everywhere for him. His phone was off, the police showed us a body, and we thought it was him. Then, there he was, right in front of us!”

Brijesh, who had been struggling with mental health issues and financial stress related to his stock market ventures, had been missing for nearly two weeks. During his time away, his phone was off, and there was no sign of him. His unexpected reappearance left everyone stunned and confused, including the police, who are now left to investigate the identity of the body that was mistakenly cremated.

The Brijesh’s family is still processing the shock of having mourned and cremated a body they thought was his, only to have him return alive. “I never imagined something like this could happen. We thought we lost him,” said Brijesh’s mother, still in disbelief. “We looked for him everywhere, and then the police showed us the body. We made a mistake identifying it, and now this. It’s like a dream.”

Brijesh himself joked, “Maybe I should have stayed home, but then again, I didn’t want to miss the free food.”

Police Investigation Underway

The police, who first identified the body as unclaimed and did a post-mortem before giving it over to the family, are now re-examining their results. “We confirmed that the body was unclaimed and went through the proper post-mortem procedure before being handed to the family,” according to a police spokeswoman. “Now, we’re left asking, whose body did they cremate?”

Authorities are resuming their inquiry to try to identify the deceased person whose bones were cremated by the Suthar family. The unsolved question is, if not Brijesh, then whose dead body was found near the Sabarmati Bridge, and where is their family?

