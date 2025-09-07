LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 14:16:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Sunday issued a clarification after a newspaper reported a defect in the Tail Drive Shaft of ALH Helicopters.

HAL stated that the report presents “One-sided view with misleading commentary” on the orders issued by the Indian Army for a one-time check of ALH helicopters.

“This is with reference to articles published in a newspaper on 6th September 2025. The articles, unfortunately, present a one-sided view with misleading commentary. One-Time Check (OTC) is a routine maintenance practice issued subsequent to a defect, in this case, of the Tail Drive Shaft (TDS). HAL is working closely with the Indian Army and has deputed expert teams to ascertain the root cause,” HAL stated in a statement.

“HAL reiterates that maintenance aspects are critical to the continued airworthiness of helicopters and emphasises that all maintenance directives must be followed scrupulously,” they added.

HAL further stated that ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades, across the Indian Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and Civil operators.

“It has flown in extreme terrains, from high-altitude Himalayan regions to coastal environments. In the ongoing flood rescue and Cas-Evac operations, the Indian Army also undertook high-risk helicopter rescue operations using ALHs to evacuate stranded civilians and CRPF personnel, which stands as testimony to their trust placed in the platform,” they added.

HAL urged not to draw “erroneous conclusions,” emphasising the importance of accurate reporting by the media.

“HAL believes that it is important to draw conclusions based on comprehensive information and accurate data. HAL respectfully emphasises the importance of accurate reporting by the media regarding its flagship indigenised platforms and not drawing erroneous conclusions based on selective,” they stated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alh-helicoptersdhruvhaltail-drive-shaft

RELATED News

Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
"Today, UP is counted among fastest growing states with highest development rate in country": CM Yogi Adityanath

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin highlights Tamil heritage, welfare initiatives, overseas engagement in London
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter
HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter
HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter
HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopter

QUICK LINKS