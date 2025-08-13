LIVE TV
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Launched By Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal In Dibrugarh

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in Every Home) campaign in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, ahead of India's 79th Independence Day.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 13, 2025 23:17:00 IST

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in Every Home) campaign in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day. Sonowal, who represents the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, visited the residences of former BJP Dibrugarh district president and retired Dibrugarh University professor Dr Harendra Narayan Dutta; noted folk artist Ramchandra Sanchoni; and senior advocate Asim Dutta, the founding president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Dibrugarh.

During the visits, senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal exchanged greetings and presented each of them with the national flag, urging them to join in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. He also distributed flags to students, encouraging them to embrace patriotism. Earlier in the day, Sonowal paid tribute at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Shantipara, Dibrugarh, honouring his contribution and patriotism in India’s freedom struggle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi’s Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day. Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts. The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people’s movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign.

(Except for the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, with inputs from ANI)

