Hartalika Teej 2025: Why Women Fast For Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Blessings?

Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are the main pillars when we remember about Hartalika Teej. It is a major Hindu festival. The festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, this year on today that is August 26. As part of this festival, in North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, women all over observe this vrat (fast) with devotion. However, South Indian states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu celebrates this day as Gowri Habba, and commemorate the day as a Swarna Gauri Vrat.

What you should know about the Hartalika Teej puja timings?

According to the Drik Panchang, the most favorable puja timings for Hartalika Teej 2025 are as below:

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat, that is starting from 05:56 AM in early morning to 08:31 AM.The Duration is around 2 hours 35 minutes. Whereas the Tritiya Tithi started at 12:34 PM on August 25. Tritiya Tithi ends at 01:54 PM on August 26, that is today.

To observe this precious day, women takes a nirjala vrat (which means fast without food or water). They do this to seek blessings for marital bliss, harmony, and the long life of their husbands. Interestingly, the unmarried women keep the fast with the hope of finding a husband as virtuous as Lord Shiva.

Parvati’s Deep Devotion towards Shiva

This festival is based in a mythological story that shows Goddess Parvati’s devotion and commitment towards Lord Shiva. According to the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha, Parvati decided that she was going to marry Lord Shiva. Her father wants her to marry Lord Vishnu instead. Parvati ran into the forest with her best friend and went into a long penance to meditate on Shiva and not eat, or drink.

It is believed that Parvati’s unwavering love and this profound offering melted the heart of Lord Shiva and he appeared in response and accepted her as his bride for eternity. The Shiva-Parvathy marriage is also known to represent love, loyalty, and faith; that it was a divine union. Hartalika Teej became a day for women to fast and pray and to emulate Parvati’s compassion, courage, and devotion.

Rituals to be followed in Hartalika Teej

First and foremost thing is women observes nirjala vrat throughout the day. Apart from this, Idols or photos of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped. Along with this sweets, flowers, and fruits are also the part of the celebration.

Women become more devoted to Shiva on this day as married women pray for their husband’s good health and a happy life, the unmarried women pray for a good husband like Lord Shiva.

What is the Importance of Hartalika Teej?

In addition to the religious significance, Hartalika Teej also celebrates the power of devotion, divinity of marriage and immortality of love between Shiva and Parvati, while people are singing devotional songs, are decorating their hands with henna, and doing group prayers.

As devotees are all getting ready for the Hartalika Teej 202 to celebrate on August 26, it shows the undying love between Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025 Fasting Rules: Which Women Should Not Keep the Fast of Hartalika Teej?