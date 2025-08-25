Hartalika Teej 2025 Fasting Rules: Which Women Should Not Keep the Fast of Hartalika Teej?

Hartalika Teej 2025 Fasting Guidelines: will be observed on August 26. The auspicious festival is one of the most important festivals for married and unmarried Hindu women, especially in North India. Devotees celebrate the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek blessings for marital bliss, a long life for their husband and overall well-being.

As part of the traditions, married and unmarried women can keep fast and perform prayers. Married women offer prayers to Goddess Parvati for the long life of their husbands, and Unmarried women offer prayers to Goddess Gauri for a suitable life partner. On this day, women observe a strict nirjala vrat (without food and water), which can be very difficult. While the fast holds deep religious significance, not every woman can observe this fast. Here’s a full list of women who should avoid keeping Hartialika Teej fast.

Pregnant Women

Pregnant Women are strictly advised not to observe the Hartialika Teej vart as the fast requires staying without food and water for a long time. Which can affect the mother’s and the baby’s health. So it’s advised to only worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek blessings.

Breastfeeding Mothers

Mothers who are breastfeeding should avoid observing the fast as they need to stay hydrated and maintain a nutritious diet for their baby’s health. If they keep fasting, then it may affect their milk supply and can affect your health. It would be advisable to just offer prayers.

Women with Medical Conditions

Women who are suffering from medical problems like diabetes, high/low blood pressure, kidney problems, or heart conditions should avoid this fast. As this fast requires long hours of fasting without food and water so it can worsen their health. You can offer a prayer to Lord Shiva and eat fruits instead of doing a Nirjala vrat.

Elderly Women

Older Women should not keep the fast as they have weaker immunity and health concerns, and keeping the fast can only worsen their situation. If older women stay hungry and thirsty for a long time, it may cause dizziness, weakness, or dehydration. They can offer prayers with all traditions.

Women with Menstrual Discomfort

If Hartalika Teej falls during a woman’s menstruation cycle, there is no need to keep the fast, as you may feel weakness or severe cramps already. In such cases, health should be prioritized, and you can indulge yourself in prayer.

Alternative Ways to Observe Teej if You Can’t Fast