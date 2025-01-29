Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Sip Of Yamuna Water, Hits Back At Kejriwal’s ‘Poison’ Allegations

In a video that soon went viral on social media, Saini, accompanied by an assistant, was seen crouching at the water's edge, briefly splashing the water around before drinking directly from the river.

The political firestorm over the Yamuna water controversy intensified Wednesday evening after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini responded directly to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations of “poisoning” the Yamuna River. Taking a sip of water from the Yamuna River at Palla village in Delhi, Saini rejected Kejriwal’s and Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations that the Haryana BJP-led government has been polluting the river knowingly with highly poisonous industrial wastes.

In a video that soon went viral on social media, Saini, accompanied by an assistant, was seen crouching at the water’s edge, briefly splashing the water around before drinking directly from the river. He repeated the gesture, smacked his lips, and further sprinkled the water over his body, as if challenging the accusations that the water was unsafe.

बेहिचक और बेझिझक पवित्र यमुना के जल का आचमन किया हरियाणा की सीमा पर। आतिशी जी तो आईं नहीं।कोई नया झूठ रच रही होंगी।झूठ के पांव नहीं होते।इसलिए आप-दा का झूठ चल नहीं पा रहा। दिल्ली की देवतुल्य जनता इन फ़रेबियों को पहचान चुकी है।5 फ़रवरी को आप-दा के फरेब काल का अंत निश्चित है।… pic.twitter.com/EAG4pXjCFr — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) January 29, 2025

“I drank the water of the holy Yamuna on the Haryana border,” Saini declared, in an attempt to refute the claims made by Kejriwal. The Haryana CM went on to call out Kejriwal’s rhetoric, accusing him of fabricating lies for political gain. “Atishi (Delhi CM) did not come.”. She must be making up a new lie,” Saini remarked on social media, referencing the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who had previously echoed Kejriwal’s claims. Saini strongly asserted, “The lies of AAP are not working. The godlike people of Delhi have recognized these deceivers.”

Arvind kejriwal’s Allegation Of Poisoning The Water

The controversy began earlier in the day when Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP government in Haryana for mixing “poison” in the Yamuna River, owing to alarmingly high ammonia levels in the water. The act was likened to “mass genocide” by Kejriwal, who claimed it was seriously endangering public health. The allegations quickly sparked a controversy, which is now creating a rift between the AAP and the BJP before the schedule of Delhi Assembly elections that are likely to take place on February 5.

The Haryana government, including Saini, responded to the accusations by saying the allegations were “blatantly false” and politically motivated. Saini continued to criticize Kejriwal’s comments and said that Kejriwal was spreading fear among the residents of Delhi in order to secure electoral advantage for himself.

The Haryana Chief Minister also made light of the fact that at Palla village, independent water resource authorities tested the water of Yamuna and didn’t find any harmful substances or “poison.” “The water resource authority took samples from here, and no poison was found,” Saini claimed.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, criticized Kejriwal’s charges against the Haryana government and disputed them, stating that the water is safe to drink. In the midst of the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi even admitted that he drinks the same water and denied that it is tainted.

Additionally, the Election Commission’s involvement fueled the controversy. The Commission was notified of Kejriwal’s remarks and sent him a notice requesting that he provide evidence of the accusations by the end of the day. He would be subject to legal action for making dangerous remarks, which could include three years in prison if he didn’t comply.

However, the Haryana government threatened to take Kejriwal to court for creating “panic” in the public domain. The Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Vipul Goel said that the state would definitely file a case under the Disaster Management Act for Kejriwal’s irresponsible statements. According to him, Kejriwal’s allegations are “a blatant lie” aimed at derailing public confidence in the supply of water.

