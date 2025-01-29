Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

Taking direct aim at the AAP government, the Prime Minister called it an 'AAP'da government. He asserted that “Aapda ki loot aur jhooth nahi chalega” ( 'AAP'da 's loot and lies won’t continue).

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Delhi’s Kartarpur on Wednesday, set the stage for the upcoming Delhi legislative elections, which are scheduled for February 5, with a powerful appeal to voters. Criticizing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for what he called decades of misgovernance, he urged Delhiites to embrace a double-engine government—one where both the state and central governments work in tandem to drive progress.

At the beginning of his address, he offered his condolences for the tragic deaths that occurred during the stampede at the Mahakumbh on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.

He stated, “Before I begin today’s election rally, I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at the Mahakumbh. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the affected families. Many others have also been injured. I have been in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. Although the holy dip was briefly interrupted, it has now resumed smoothly for the past few hours.”

‘5 February Aayegi, ‘AAP’da Jaayegi, BJP Aayegi’

While attacking the present Delhi government, PM Modi said, “The 21st century has completed 25 years, yet Congress and AAP have wasted two entire generations. Delhi, the heart of India, deserves to be a true model of a developed nation. Give us the opportunity to serve you, just as we have transformed many states across the country,” PM Modi declared to the crowd.

Taking direct aim at the AAP government, the Prime Minister called it an ‘AAP’da government. He asserted that “Aapda ki loot aur jhooth nahi chalega” ( ‘AAP’da ‘s loot and lies won’t continue).

Delhi, he said, needs leadership that prioritizes real development over hollow promises. He claimed that the BJP’s governance model, proven in multiple states, would bring about genuine transformation in the national capital.

‘Give Modi a chance in Delhi’

PM Modi linked Delhi’s progress with India’s aspiration to become a Viksit Bharat (DeIndia). He posed a fundamental question, “Can we say that Delhi truly represents a modern, developed nation?”

PM Modi introduced the idea of a Modi Guarantee, assuring voters that every promise made by the BJP would be fulfilled within a set timeline.

“For years, Delhi has never given the BJP the chance to govern. Just once, consider the BJP, and witness the transformation,” he urged.

“The people of India have seen what we can achieve across states and at the national level. Now, Delhi must give us the chance to bring the same progress here,” he claimed.

He criticized the state’s leadership for failing to turn the capital into a global city, blaming years of inefficiency, corruption, and misplaced priorities. He contrasted this with BJP-led developments across the country, asserting that Delhi too could witness similar progress under his party’s leadership.

Outlining the BJP’s promises, PM Modi emphasized that the party’s manifesto is designed to uplift every section of Delhi’s society, including women, youth, & students systems,Middle middle-class and business owners; auto drivers; and Jhuggi residents.

“Every section of society is covered in the BJP’s vision for Delhi. We don’t just make promises—we deliver results,” he said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of Vilifying Material

Filed under

BJP Delhi Elections 2025 PM Modi

