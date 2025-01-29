A tragic stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the sacred banks of the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.

A tragic stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the sacred banks of the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place as millions of pilgrims gathered for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, a day considered highly auspicious due to the rare celestial event called “Triveni Yog.” According to various media reports, the stampede resulted in at least 15 deaths and left several others injured. Rescue operations are currently underway, and the injured have been rushed to Central Hospital for treatment.

Why Sangam Ghat is Sacred

The stampede occurred at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. This site, known as Triveni Sangam, is considered the holiest place for Hindus. Pilgrims believe that bathing in its waters during the Maha Kumbh, especially on significant days like Mauni Amavasya, can wash away sins and grant “moksha” or salvation.

This year, the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya was expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. The event holds immense spiritual importance, and the rare “Triveni Yog” alignment, occurring after 144 years, added to its significance. The sheer number of devotees created an overwhelming crowd at the ghats, leading to the tragic incident.

Stampede Details: What Happened?

The stampede occurred around 2 am on Wednesday when a massive crowd surged towards the sacred confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers. Reports indicate that the crowd was so dense that many people sleeping on the riverbank were trampled. A barrier meant to control the flow of pilgrims collapsed under the pressure, worsening the situation.

A doctor at the festival confirmed the casualties to news agency AFP, stating, “At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated.” Rescue teams are working tirelessly to assist those affected, and the injured are receiving medical care at Central Hospital.

Uttar Pradesh CM’s Appeal to Pilgrims After Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged devotees to follow safety guidelines to avoid further incidents. He advised pilgrims to:

Take a dip at the ghats near Maa Ganga instead of heading towards the Sangam Nose.

Use the many bathing ghats set up for the event.

Follow the administration’s instructions, cooperate with arrangements, and avoid spreading or believing rumours.

Tips for Pilgrims Attending Maha Kumbh 2025

For those planning to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, here are some essential tips:

Travel Documents: International visitors should ensure they have a valid passport and visa. Permits: Check if any special permits are required for accessing pilgrim camps or specific festival zones. Health Precautions: Consult a healthcare professional for recommended vaccinations, including hepatitis A and B, tetanus, and influenza. Carry a first-aid kit with antiseptics and necessary medications.

Past Incidents of Stampede and Safety Measures

In 2013, a similar tragedy occurred during the Kumbh Mela when a crowd rush at a railway platform claimed 42 lives and injured 45 others. This year, the Uttar Pradesh government, anticipating over 40 crore attendees during the six-week festival, has implemented advanced technology and safety measures to manage the massive influx of pilgrims and ensure their safety.

The Mahakumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, and while it holds deep spiritual significance, the recent stampede highlights the need for stringent crowd control and safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.