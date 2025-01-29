Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh Stampede on Mauni Amavasya: Why Did The Stampede Happen?

A tragic stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the sacred banks of the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh Stampede on Mauni Amavasya: Why Did The Stampede Happen?

A stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the sacred banks of the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.


A tragic stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the sacred banks of the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place as millions of pilgrims gathered for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, a day considered highly auspicious due to the rare celestial event called “Triveni Yog.” According to various media reports, the stampede resulted in at least 15 deaths and left several others injured. Rescue operations are currently underway, and the injured have been rushed to Central Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Sangam Ghat is Sacred

The stampede occurred at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. This site, known as Triveni Sangam, is considered the holiest place for Hindus. Pilgrims believe that bathing in its waters during the Maha Kumbh, especially on significant days like Mauni Amavasya, can wash away sins and grant “moksha” or salvation.

This year, the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya was expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. The event holds immense spiritual importance, and the rare “Triveni Yog” alignment, occurring after 144 years, added to its significance. The sheer number of devotees created an overwhelming crowd at the ghats, leading to the tragic incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stampede Details: What Happened?

The stampede occurred around 2 am on Wednesday when a massive crowd surged towards the sacred confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers. Reports indicate that the crowd was so dense that many people sleeping on the riverbank were trampled. A barrier meant to control the flow of pilgrims collapsed under the pressure, worsening the situation.

A doctor at the festival confirmed the casualties to news agency AFP, stating, “At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated.” Rescue teams are working tirelessly to assist those affected, and the injured are receiving medical care at Central Hospital.

Uttar Pradesh CM’s Appeal to Pilgrims After Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged devotees to follow safety guidelines to avoid further incidents. He advised pilgrims to:

  • Take a dip at the ghats near Maa Ganga instead of heading towards the Sangam Nose.
  • Use the many bathing ghats set up for the event.
  • Follow the administration’s instructions, cooperate with arrangements, and avoid spreading or believing rumours.

Tips for Pilgrims Attending Maha Kumbh 2025

For those planning to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, here are some essential tips:

  1. Travel Documents: International visitors should ensure they have a valid passport and visa.
  2. Permits: Check if any special permits are required for accessing pilgrim camps or specific festival zones.
  3. Health Precautions: Consult a healthcare professional for recommended vaccinations, including hepatitis A and B, tetanus, and influenza. Carry a first-aid kit with antiseptics and necessary medications.

Past Incidents of Stampede and Safety Measures

In 2013, a similar tragedy occurred during the Kumbh Mela when a crowd rush at a railway platform claimed 42 lives and injured 45 others. This year, the Uttar Pradesh government, anticipating over 40 crore attendees during the six-week festival, has implemented advanced technology and safety measures to manage the massive influx of pilgrims and ensure their safety.

The Mahakumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, and while it holds deep spiritual significance, the recent stampede highlights the need for stringent crowd control and safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Read More : BJP MP Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Hours After The Stampede- Watch!

Filed under

Mahakumbh Stampede

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Sharp Jibe At CM Yogi Adityanath Over Inadequate Security Arrangements

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Sharp Jibe At CM Yogi Adityanath Over Inadequate...

Trump Offers Buyouts To Millions Of Federal Workers; Gives 8 Months Pay To Resign

Trump Offers Buyouts To Millions Of Federal Workers; Gives 8 Months Pay To Resign

Madras High Court Dismisses Netflix’s Plea In Dhanush’s Copyright Infringement Case

Madras High Court Dismisses Netflix’s Plea In Dhanush’s Copyright Infringement Case

Federal Inquiry Accuses India Of Active Interference In Canada’s Elections

Federal Inquiry Accuses India Of Active Interference In Canada’s Elections

Federal Court Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Funding Freeze; All We Know So Far

Federal Court Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Funding Freeze; All We Know So Far

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox