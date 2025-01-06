Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
‘HMPV Is Not Comparable To Covid-19’, Says AIIMS Delhi Professor

Experts emphasize that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is neither new nor alarming. Precaution, not panic, is the need of the hour.

'HMPV Is Not Comparable To Covid-19', Says AIIMS Delhi Professor

As concerns grow over four cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in India, experts are urging calm. HMPV, a respiratory virus first identified in 2001, is not new and vastly different from Covid-19, they emphasize.

“Let’s not compare HMPV with Covid-19,” said Dr. Neeraj Nischal of AIIMS Delhi. “Covid was new, and no one had immunity. HMPV has existed since the late 1950s, with most children developing immunity by age 10.”

The four cases—two in Bengaluru, one in Kolkata, and one in Gujarat—have not caused a surge or severe outcomes. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao reassured the public: “This is a normal respiratory illness with no fatalities reported. People recover in 5-7 days.”

Health officials in Gujarat echoed these sentiments, highlighting that the virus typically surfaces during winter. Dr. Rakesh Joshi of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital noted that while there is no vaccine or specific treatment, symptom-based care is effective.

Globally, HMPV recently made headlines after an outbreak in China. However, Indian officials assert that the local situation is unrelated. “This is not a cause for alarm,” Gundurao emphasized.

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces, primarily affecting those with weaker immunity, including children and the elderly. To prevent transmission, experts recommend simple measures like frequent handwashing, masking when symptomatic, and avoiding crowded places.

While vigilance is essential, experts agree: there’s no need for panic, just precaution.

ALSO READ: China’s Top Court Introduces Measures To Enhance Protection for Scientific And Technological Innovation

AIIMS Delhi Chennai HMPV outbreak HMPV Outbreak

