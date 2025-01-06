Two Children In Chennai Test Positive For HMPV, Health Authorities On Alert

India is witnessing an increase in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, with confirmed infections in Chennai, Kolkata, and Gujarat. (Read more below)

India has recently seen an increase in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that has been spreading globally. The first two cases were reported in Chennai, with two children testing positive for the virus after exhibiting typical respiratory symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough. Both cases were diagnosed at private hospitals—one in the Chetpet area of Chennai and the other in Guindy, located 27 kilometers away.

The virus, which shares symptoms with common seasonal illnesses, was initially misidentified as regular flu, but a detailed medical evaluation confirmed HMPV. As the cases began to rise, state health officials held an urgent meeting to address the situation and discuss safety measures. The total number of confirmed cases rose to six, including a five-month-old baby who tested positive in Kolkata after arriving from Mumbai with symptoms of severe cold and cough.

India’s tally of HMPV cases continues to grow, with the latest reports confirming a third case in Gujarat. A two-month-old child was diagnosed with the virus, adding to the rising concerns. Similarly, Bengaluru has seen two cases. A three-month-old female infant and an eight-month-old male infant, both with a history of bronchopneumonia, were treated at Baptist Hospital. These cases are a reminder of the virus’s ability to affect infants, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The Karnataka government has issued statements acknowledging the situation, confirming that the sample was tested at a private hospital, and advised caution. The state health department, while monitoring the situation closely, has recommended the public wear masks as a precautionary measure.

HMPV: What You Need to Know

Human Metapneumovirus was first discovered in 2001 in the Netherlands in the respiratory secretions of children. Since then, it has circulated worldwide, affecting children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. It spreads similarly to COVID-19, through droplets and contaminated surfaces. While the symptoms may seem mild at first, the virus can cause serious respiratory issues in vulnerable populations.

Health officials continue to monitor HMPV’s spread in India and worldwide, urging parents to be vigilant and take preventive measures. As HMPV cases increase, the importance of wearing masks and practicing good hygiene has never been clearer.

