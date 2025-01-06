Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) In India: What Parents Need To Know

India reports three HMPV cases in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, with no international travel history linked to the affected children. Authorities stress no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses while monitoring global developments. (Read more below)

India has reported three cases of the respiratory illness-causing human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, sparking health concerns amidst a surge in similar infections in China. The affected individuals include an eight-month-old boy and a three-month-old girl in Bengaluru, and a two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad. Notably, none of the children have any history of international travel, authorities confirmed.

The Bengaluru cases were identified during routine surveillance for respiratory illnesses conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Both children had a history of bronchopneumonia, with one already discharged and the other recovering. In Ahmedabad, the infant, belonging to a family from Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, is under treatment and in stable condition.

HMPV, first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands, primarily causes symptoms similar to the common cold, such as coughing and wheezing. However, it can lead to severe respiratory complications in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory pathogen that often mimics the common cold but can escalate to bronchial pneumonia, especially in vulnerable populations. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and loss of appetite. The virus is commonly detected in children under the age of 11 and accounts for 0.7% of all flu samples globally.

Government Response

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that the state is well-prepared to manage cases, urging citizens to remain calm. “This is not a new virus. Necessary precautionary measures are in place, and the affected child in Bengaluru will likely be discharged soon,” he stated.

Delhi health authorities have also issued advisories to hospitals, mandating isolation protocols for suspected cases and monitoring Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases closely. The Union Health Ministry emphasized that there has been no unusual rise in such cases nationwide, based on data from the ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

The surge in cases comes as China witnesses a spike in respiratory illnesses, including HMPV. Indian authorities are actively monitoring the situation through surveillance systems and are informed by timely updates from the World Health Organization (WHO). Last month, China introduced a pilot monitoring system for winter illnesses, emphasizing pneumonia of unknown origins.

Meanwhile, a recent nationwide preparedness drill in India has demonstrated the country’s readiness to handle any potential outbreaks of respiratory illnesses. “India is equipped to deploy public health interventions promptly if required,” the Union Health Ministry affirmed.

ALSO READ: HMPV : Delhi Government Suggests All The City Hospitals To Be Prepared