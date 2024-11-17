How Ex- Diplomat Vikas Swarup Ended Up In Jennifer Aniston’s Makeup Room, Calls It A Surreal Oscar Moment: Himalayan Echoes 2024

Host of conversation: Ambreen Khan, Communication Head, Indian Express

In conversation with: Vikas Swarup, former diplomat and bestselling author

Himalayan Echoes 2024—Kumaon Festival of Literature and Arts is presented by ICCR & supported by Uttarakhand Tourism. In one of the interesting session, with Vikas Swarup, former diplomat and bestselling author, shared his interesting experiences with Oscars and his thoughts on fictional writings.

Vikas shared the fact that he visited Nainital after 50 years and it was last with his parents that he visited. ‘My connection with Nainital deepened through my novel *The Accidental Apprentice*, part of which is set in this picturesque town.’

Diplomat to Novelist: Why Thrillers?

Well, you can call me an ex-diplomat since I retired in June 2021. My inspiration doesn’t come from my life but from the vibrancy of India itself. Reading a day’s newspaper—like *Indian Express*—can give you plots for multiple novels.

For example, I recently read a story in The Times of India about a mother hiring a hitman to kill her daughter, only to find the hitman was her daughter’s lover. The daughter, in turn, planned revenge on her mother. Fiction often struggles to compete with such real-life drama.

Diplomacy, too, requires creativity. A diplomat, as they say, can tell someone to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the trip!

His Vision On Slumdog Millionaire:

Well, I suppose if I had chosen to write a tourist brochure on India, you and I wouldn’t be having this conversation at Mountain Echoes. Writing a novel demands authenticity to its characters.

In my first novel, Q & A, which later became Slumdog Millionaire, I chose to portray the underclass. The protagonist is an 18-year-old waiter who works at Jimmy’s Bar and ends up participating in the biggest quiz show on Earth. Naturally, his story couldn’t involve graduating from the University of Uttarakhand by Chapter 3.

The trajectory of his life involves navigating a world of minimal opportunities, yet it’s not where he starts that defines him—it’s where he’s headed. He eventually wins the biggest quiz show on Earth, proving that resilience and determination can overcome the odds.

My latest novel, The Girl with the Seven Lives, also explores these themes. It’s a story of resilience and reinvention, celebrating the human spirit’s ability to rise above circumstances.

How Vikas Ended Up In Jennifer Aniston’s Makeup Room, Calls It A Surreal Oscars Moment

At the Oscars, surrounded by Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Kate Winslet—it was surreal. Oscars are the royalty of cinema. Even a nomination becomes a badge of honor.

But my most memorable moment came at the Governor’s Ball post-Oscars. I intended to skip it to return to my wife, but I accidentally walked into Jennifer Aniston’s makeup room. She spotted me in my black bandh gala and said, “Oh, so you’re the man.” The only thing I had with me was a copy of Slumdog Millionaire.

The Legacy of Storytelling

Vikas Swarup’s journey from diplomacy to fiction reveals a creative mind inspired by India’s chaos and beauty. Through stories of resilience, reinvention, and thrilling narratives, he continues to captivate readers worldwide. From Nainital to the Oscars, his life itself is a tale worth telling.

About the New Book? The Girl with Seven lives

The challenge for me was that I wanted her to tell her story because it’s such an intriguing one. Devi, the protagonist of this novel, is a complex character who understands the difference between right and wrong but isn’t averse to doing something questionable if she believes it serves a greater sense of justice. The real challenge was creating a character who is morally ambiguous, deeply complex, and yet compelling enough that readers remain captivated by her. Even if she commits a murder, I wanted readers to understand her motives and not entirely blame her.

Why Is the Indian Diaspora Facing Challenges in Canada?

Vikas said that India-Canada relations have faced turbulence due to two significant issues:

1. The Nuclear Issue

Canada was the first country to provide India with nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes. However, Canada felt betrayed when India conducted a “peaceful nuclear explosion” in 1974, followed by full-fledged nuclear tests in 1998. This breach of trust deeply impacted the bilateral relationship.

Fortunately, this issue has since been resolved. In 2015, Canada signed an agreement to supply uranium to India, symbolizing the successful resolution of the nuclear dispute.

2. The Khalistan Issue

The second, more persistent challenge has been the Khalistan separatist movement. A major turning point was the tragic bombing of Air India’s Kanishka flight on June 23, 1985. The attack killed 329 people, the majority of whom were Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

The Khalistan issue has since continued to strain India-Canada relations, eroding the foundation of their diplomatic ties. However, in diplomacy, nothing is permanent; relationships evolve.

Canada, as a G7 country, and India, the world’s fifth-largest economy and a G20 member, cannot remain distant forever. Both nations have shared interests and potential for collaboration, making it essential for them to find common ground and strengthen their partnership.

Also Read: What Is the Delimitation Commission? Know Its Significance In India And It Process