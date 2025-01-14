Hyderabad Sees Tensions As BRS Leaders KT Rama Rao Under House Arrest

The arrest of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy led to the house arrest of several party leaders in Hyderabad. Police cited political motives behind the 28 cases filed under the Congress government. Kaushik Reddy, granted bail, is expected to be released by noon.

In a significant political development, the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy triggered a series of actions by Hyderabad police, leading to the house arrest of multiple senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday. Authorities deployed heavy police forces outside the residences of key party figures, including BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior MLA T Harish Rao, citing potential unrest.

The arrests came after Kaushik Reddy faced three cases following a heated altercation with defected MLA M Sanjay Kumar at the Karimnagar district collectorate on Sunday. Detained in Hyderabad, Reddy spent Monday night in police custody before being presented to the district magistrate.

The court granted bail to Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday, paving the way for his release by noon. Speaking about the situation, senior BRS leader Harish Rao expressed his frustration with the authorities. Addressing the media from his Kokapet residence, Rao alleged that the detention was politically driven.

“This is clearly a politically motivated case. Kaushik Reddy, who previously had zero cases against him, is now facing 28 cases under the Congress government. The police deliberately kept him in custody overnight instead of releasing him on station bail,” Rao stated.

Rao called for accountability from law enforcement, urging the Director General of Police (DGP) to instruct officials on managing politically sensitive cases responsibly.

The unfolding events have highlighted ongoing tensions between political parties in Telangana, with accusations of harassment and misuse of law enforcement fueling the controversy.

