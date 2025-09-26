LIVE TV
Home > India > 'I Love Mahadev' And 'I Love Muhammad' Trend Take Over Social Media: Here's What's Happening

‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening

The ‘I Love Muhammad’ slogan in Kanpur sparked protests across UP, prompting Varanasi’s Hindu youth to launch the ‘I Love Mahadev’ campaign. The trend has gone viral online, with devotees even getting tattoos as a bold display of faith.

Varanasi youth turn devotion into tattoos amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ row (Photo: AI)
Varanasi youth turn devotion into tattoos amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ row (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 26, 2025 10:36:51 IST

The latest controversy over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ slogan has opened the floodgates for a fresh trend in Uttar Pradesh, with Shiva followers in Varanasi pushing their devotion to the next level perpetual tattoos proclaiming “I Love Mahadev.”

The ‘I Love Muhammad’ movement hit the headlines for the first time on September 4 during the Barawafat procession in Kanpur’s Rawatpur locality. A banner that showed the slogan resulted in protests from local Hindu organisations, who argued it strayed from customary practices. Police acted, reorganizing the procession back to its original design.



Although no FIR was registered against the banner, cases were filed against those accused of instigating “new customs” and defacing posters. The row soon spread in UP districts like Unnao, Maharajganj, Bareilly, and Lucknow, leading to protests, skirmishes, and social media debates.





A Counter: ‘I Love Mahadev’ campaign

In retaliation, Hindu clerics initiated the ‘I Love Mahadev’ campaign in Varanasi. Processions with placards and posters hailing Lord Shiva attracted ample attention, and the movement has now gone to the level of body artwork. Tattoos in the city said they have registered a steep increase in requests for “I Love Mahadev” tattoos, particularly from young people. Tattooists called the designs a personal expression of devotion, symptomatic of increased passion for the campaign.



Jagadguru Shankaracharya Narendrananda, heading the counter-demonstration in Varanasi, blamed supporters of the ‘I Love Muhammad’ movement for trying to “destroy the country in the name of devotion.” The campaign, according to him, symbolically reacts to provocations while inspiring communal pride and solidarity among Shiva worshippers.



The current spat showcases the thin line between religious freedom and inter-societal tensions in India. While both campaigns go viral online and on the streets, authorities continue to urge citizens to remain peaceful and not spread misinformation.

Tags: I Love Mahadev, I Love Muhammad, Social Media trends

QUICK LINKS