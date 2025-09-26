‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening

The latest controversy over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ slogan has opened the floodgates for a fresh trend in Uttar Pradesh, with Shiva followers in Varanasi pushing their devotion to the next level perpetual tattoos proclaiming “I Love Mahadev.”

The 'I Love Muhammad' movement hit the headlines for the first time on September 4 during the Barawafat procession in Kanpur's Rawatpur locality. A banner that showed the slogan resulted in protests from local Hindu organisations, who argued it strayed from customary practices. Police acted, reorganizing the procession back to its original design.







Although no FIR was registered against the banner, cases were filed against those accused of instigating “new customs” and defacing posters. The row soon spread in UP districts like Unnao, Maharajganj, Bareilly, and Lucknow, leading to protests, skirmishes, and social media debates.

Don’t fall for propaganda. It’s not about “I love Muhammad” banners. Beneath lies a challenge to law and order,

a threat to disturb communal harmony during Navratri and you never know if this will lead to "Sar Tan Se Juda" zombies.







#WATCH | Srinagar: On ‘I Love Muhammad’ row, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, “Why is anyone objecting to this? Who can object to writing these three words? I cannot understand how these three words can be the cause of arrests. Only someone mentally unwell can make a case out of these… pic.twitter.com/rrz8d2fx5g — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025







A Counter: ‘I Love Mahadev’ campaign

In retaliation, Hindu clerics initiated the 'I Love Mahadev' campaign in Varanasi. Processions with placards and posters hailing Lord Shiva attracted ample attention, and the movement has now gone to the level of body artwork. Tattoos in the city said they have registered a steep increase in requests for "I Love Mahadev" tattoos, particularly from young people. Tattooists called the designs a personal expression of devotion, symptomatic of increased passion for the campaign.







Jagadguru Shankaracharya Narendrananda, heading the counter-demonstration in Varanasi, blamed supporters of the 'I Love Muhammad' movement for trying to "destroy the country in the name of devotion." The campaign, according to him, symbolically reacts to provocations while inspiring communal pride and solidarity among Shiva worshippers.







The current spat showcases the thin line between religious freedom and inter-societal tensions in India. While both campaigns go viral online and on the streets, authorities continue to urge citizens to remain peaceful and not spread misinformation.

