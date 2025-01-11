Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
‘I Went To Office Bathrooms And Cried, Hospitalized Twice’ Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta Opens Up Amid 90-Hour Work Week Debate

Gupta further reflects on her early career, where she worked 100-hour weeks, only to realize that despite the long hours, productivity did not follow.

Amid the heating up of 90 hour work week debate, Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund opened up about her work experience. In a recent Linkedin post titled “Choices, Hard Work and Happiness,” she has been vocal about the importance of work-life balance. Gupta shared her personal experiences and insights on this topic and the limitations of long working hours.  

Key Points From Radhika Gupta’s Post:

  1. Hard Work and Ambition: Gupta emphasizes that hard work is essential for success and that ambition is a personal choice. She acknowledges that not everyone aspires to high-demand roles and that such choices come with their own set of consequences
  2. Experience with Long Working Hours: Reflecting on her early career, Gupta recounts working 100-hour weeks for four consecutive months. She describes the experience as largely miserable, highlighting that despite the long hours, she was not productive. This underscores her belief that hard work should be sustainable and not equated with the number of hours worked.
  3. Productivity vs. Hours Worked: Gupta points out that many developed nations maintain an 8-hour workday, focusing on productivity during those hours. She advocates for efficient work practices, such as utilizing technology to enhance effectiveness, rather than extending work hours unnecessarily.
  4. Family and Mental Health: She stresses the importance of family and mental health, warning against neglecting these aspects in the pursuit of career success. Gupta notes that while she could manage long hours as a young, single individual, her current responsibilities—managing a career, home, family—make such hours unsustainable.
  5. Inclusive Growth and Happiness: Gupta concludes by advocating for a balance between contributing to national growth and ensuring personal happiness. She believes that happiness and development should go hand in hand, allowing individuals to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Gupta’s reflections contribute to the ongoing debate about work-life balance, particularly in light of remarks by industry leaders advocating for longer work hours. Her perspective highlights the need for a balanced approach that values both professional dedication and personal well-being.

