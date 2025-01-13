Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In His Hostel Room, Investigation Underway

A third-year Electrical Engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of January 12, an incident that has left the campus in shock.

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In His Hostel Room, Investigation Underway

A third-year Electrical Engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of January 12, an incident that has left the campus in shock. Malik, who was residing in Azad Hall of Residence, was discovered hanging by his parents, who had arrived to meet him on Sunday.

He had spoken with his parents the previous night on call and things were perfectly normal.

According to an official from the institute, Malik had not responded to repeated calls from his parents, prompting them, along with institute personnel, to forcibly open the door.

Immediate Action and Investigation

Upon the discovery of the tragic incident, IIT-Kharagpur’s campus security and medical teams were quickly alerted. A senior police officer confirmed that a post-mortem had been conducted, and the procedure was videographed. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.

The institute expressed its deep sorrow, stating, “With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff, and faculty members deeply mourn the sudden loss of Shaon Malik. He was known for his intelligence, dedication, and promising future in the field of Electrical Engineering.” The statement also mentioned that Malik’s death occurred within the Azad Hall of Residence, one of the institute’s hostels.

Institute’s Commitment to Support

IIT-Kharagpur assured the public that it is fully cooperating with the authorities to aid in the investigation. The statement further highlighted the institute’s commitment to supporting Malik’s family and friends during this difficult time.

“Our foremost priority at this moment is to extend our heartfelt condolences and support to Malik’s family and friends. We are providing all necessary assistance to help them through this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

The institute also reiterated its commitment to the mental health and well-being of its students, emphasizing the availability of various support services, including counseling and mental health resources. The administration encouraged students to utilize these services whenever needed.

Previous Incident Raises Concerns

This incident follows a similar tragedy just a few days ago, when the body of a junior lab technician was found on the IIT-Kharagpur campus. This string of events has raised concerns about the mental well-being of students and staff, prompting calls for increased support and resources for mental health at the institute.

