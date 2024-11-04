Improve Habitat Before Designating Kumbhalgarh As Tiger Reserve Says Expert

In 2023, the Union government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority granted in-principal approval for the designation of Kumbhalgarh-Todgarh Raoli sanctuaries as a tiger reserve. However, an 11-member expert committee has now urged for immediate conservation and management measures to enhance the habitat and develop the prey base before the official designation can occur.

Recommendations for Habitat and Prey Base Development

The committee submitted its report recently, highlighting that the proposed reserve, which includes only Kumbhalgarh and Todgarh wildlife sanctuaries, lacks the capacity to sustain a viable tiger population over the long term. The proposed area covers approximately 1,397 square kilometers across the districts of Rajsamand, Udaipur, Pali, Ajmer, and Sirohi.

The report emphasizes the historical presence of tigers in the region and suggests expanding the boundaries of the proposed reserve to include additional areas. It notes that the villages within the proposed reserve’s limits and those identified in the landscape development plan are sparsely populated, recommending a voluntary relocation plan to secure intact habitats for tigers.

Village Relocation and Ecosystem Restoration

To create safe habitats, the committee advocates for a strategic voluntary village relocation plan, which would not only protect tiger habitats but also improve living conditions for local villagers by integrating them into more sustainable lifestyles.

Additionally, the report stresses the need to remove invasive weed species that compete with native plants and disrupt the ecosystem. This effort would help establish suitable habitats for wild ungulates, with plans to introduce palatable grasses that support both herbivores and overall biodiversity.

Strengthening Conservation Efforts

A second official involved in the matter indicated that the relocation of around 1,000 to 2,000 chital (spotted deer) into the reserve, along with the initial relocation of three to four villages, has been recommended. Furthermore, there is a call to enhance anti-poaching efforts and strengthen patrol networks within the reserve.

The state government formed the committee following the Union government’s approval to identify critical tiger habitats and buffer zones in preparation for the reserve’s declaration, aiming to protect the region’s rich biodiversity.