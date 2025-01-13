In A first, All-Girl NCC And All-Women Agniveer Contingents To March In Army Day Parade

An all-girl marching contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and an all-women Agniveer contingent from the Bengaluru-based Corps of Military Police (CMP) Center and School will take part in the Army Day Parade.

On January 15, the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) and Centre in Pune, Maharashtra, will host the 77th Army Day Parade, which will feature several firsts in history.

“Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena,” this year’s celebration theme, embodies the Army’s dedication to creating a powerful and capable nation. With a particular emphasis on modernization and sustainability, the parade will highlight the Army’s advanced technologies and wide range of capabilities.

Another first will be the inclusion of 12 robotic mules in the parade, arranged in two tidy rows and accompanied by their handlers. Last year, these agile machines were put into service, marking a significant advancement in modernization. As dignitaries march past the dais, these robotic mules will salute them. They are made to carry heavy loads, navigate difficult terrain, and even help in combat situations.

Showcasing the Army’s Strength and Innovations

The parade will feature an impressive array of platforms, including the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Sarath infantry combat vehicles, Swathi weapon-locating radar, and multi-barrel rocket systems. Advanced technology like drone jammers, tethered drones, and nanotech innovations will also be on display.

This year’s celebrations align with the Army’s declaration of 2024-25 as the “Year of Technology Absorption,” emphasizing the force’s focus on integrating cutting-edge advancements into its operations.

Thematic Tableaux Depicting Army’s Prowess

In addition to the march, four thematic tableaux similar to those seen during Republic Day will highlight the Indian Army’s initiatives and achievements:

Mission Olympics Wing: Showcasing athletes fencing and wrestling aboard the tableau, this segment celebrates the Army’s role in nurturing sporting talent. Paralympic athletes and members of the Army Sports Institute, Pune, will also accompany the tableau. Veterans’ Contribution: A tableau honoring retired soldiers’ role in nation-building will feature Paralympic gold medalist and Army veteran Murlikant Petkar, whose life inspired the film *Chandu Champion. Green Initiatives: Highlighting the Army’s commitment to sustainability, this tableau will depict efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, including pioneering contributions by Pune’s College of Military Engineering. Technology Absorption: Displaying cutting-edge innovations such as UAVs and nanotechnology, this tableau underscores the Army’s focus on modernisation.

The evening event, Gaurav Gatha, will take attendees on a journey through the evolution of welfare, from ancient times to the modern era. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to grace the event.

Traditionally held in Delhi, the Army Day Parade began its rotation across India in 2023, with Bengaluru hosting it under the Southern Command. This year’s venue in Pune, the Southern Command headquarters, continues this practice, reflecting the Army’s outreach and commitment to regional representation.

The Southern Command, established in 1895 as the Bombay Command, oversees 11 states and four Union Territories, covering 41% of India’s landmass.

