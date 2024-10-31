Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
India And China Exchange Sweets In Diwali Along The LAC Amid Border Disengagement Complition

India And China Exchange Sweets In Diwali Along The LAC Amid Border Disengagement Complition

Indian and Chinese troops celebrated Diwali by exchanging sweets at several points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Thursday, marking a symbolic step towards easing tensions. Army sources indicated that the traditional practice was held as the two countries near the completion of disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh.

This gesture followed a significant development on Wednesday, when disengagement at two key friction points, Demchok and Depsang Plains, was nearly complete. The disengagement process has been an important milestone in restoring stability along the LAC and represents a positive turn in Sino-Indian relations.

According to Army sources, the sweets exchange took place at five designated Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points, reinforcing the thaw in relations between the two nations. “Troops from both sides exchanged sweets at multiple border locations along the LAC in celebration of Diwali,” a source noted, highlighting the significance of this exchange.

Progress in Disengagement and Patrolling Resumption

The disengagement process included a verification phase, with both sides actively working to finalize the modalities for resuming patrols at the Demchok and Depsang Plains. Ground commanders from each side are expected to hold additional discussions to set clear guidelines for future patrolling in these areas, according to Army sources.

“Talks will continue at the local commander level to maintain clarity and coordination on disengagement procedures,” added the source. This development aligns with an agreement achieved through recent negotiations between India and China, aimed at resolving issues that began with the standoff in 2020. On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that a mutual understanding had been reached to advance the patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

A Significant Step in Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The agreement to finalize disengagement protocols and resume patrolling marks an essential step towards stabilizing the border areas after over four years of heightened tensions. The resolution includes mutual guidelines on patrolling rights and grazing areas, laying a foundation for future cooperation and further de-escalation efforts along the India-China border.

This recent development brings a hopeful outlook to Indo-China relations and serves as a reminder of both countries’ commitment to maintaining peace and stability along their shared boundary.

Must Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Confirms Near Completion of Disengagement Process Along LAC

Filed under

Border Disengagement Diwali Exchange Sweets India And China Border LAC
