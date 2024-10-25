India China Initiate Disengagement Process Along The Line of Actual Control In Eastern Ladakh- 5 Tents Dismantled

India’s 3-D strategy of ‘Disengagement, De-escalation, and De-induction’ offers a framework to resolve the standoff, though military officials suggest that forces will remain stationed in eastern Ladakh through the winter.

India and China have initiated a disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, aiming to resolve the military standoff that has persisted for nearly four years.

As part of the agreement, both nations have begun dismantling temporary tents in Depsang and Demchok, two key areas of friction.

Two years ago, India and China had also pulled back at four other sites where buffer zones were established. Sources indicate that local commanders are managing the current disengagement according to guidelines set at higher levels.

They added that while the removal of tents has started, it does not signal a full troop withdrawal; once these temporary structures are cleared, patrolling will resume.

Approximately 40% of the temporary structures have already been dismantled in Depsang and Demchok, with expectations to reach around 60% by Friday evening. Following the removal, both countries are set to carry out joint land and aerial inspections.

On October 23, during the BRICS Summit in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping endorsed the disengagement plan and agreed to revive multiple channels of bilateral dialogue. These efforts represent a step toward normalising relations after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that both countries have reached a general understanding regarding patrol and grazing rights in traditional areas, marking this agreement as a major achievement in defence diplomacy.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

LAC PATROLLING TO RESUME SOON

STRUCTURES REMOVED IN DEPSANG-DEMCHOK

1ST DE-ESCALATION AT CHARDING LA

5 TENTS DISMANTLED, 10 MORE TO GO

CHINA REDUCES VEHICLE PRESENCE AT LAC

DEPSANG & DEMCHOK DE-ESCALATION IN FOCUS

What’s Next?

India’s 3-D strategy of ‘Disengagement, De-escalation, and De-induction’ offers a framework to resolve the standoff, though military officials suggest that forces will remain stationed in eastern Ladakh through the winter.

While harsh winter conditions reduce patrols in certain areas, both nations typically maintain a presence to assert territorial claims.

“There are multiple issues to address. While we have agreed to revert to 2020 positions in Depsang and Demchok, discussions are ongoing for other areas where buffer zones are still in place,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Since 2020, tensions have been particularly high in Depsang, where Chinese troops set up tents at the Y junction and patrol point 10, blocking Indian access to several traditional patrol points (PP10 to PP13). Indian forces responded by establishing counterpositions nearby.