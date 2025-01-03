Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

‘India Never Accepted Illegal Chinese Occupation’: MEA Stands Firm On Ladakh

India filed a formal protest with China on the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture, claiming parts of these regions fall within India's Union Territory of Ladakh. India reiterated that it would never accept China's illegal occupation of the area.

‘India Never Accepted Illegal Chinese Occupation’: MEA Stands Firm On Ladakh

India has protested China’s latest decision to set up two new counties in the Hotan prefecture, a part of the disputed territory in Ladakh. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal protest through diplomatic channels stating that parts of these counties fall within India’s Union Territory of Ladakh, a claim India has always maintained against China’s illegal occupation of Indian territory.

China’s announcement about the establishment of such counties has alarmed New Delhi, as it is directly related to the ongoing territorial dispute between the two countries. “India has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation, particularly around Ladakh,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to the announcement, reiterating that the actions continue to be an infringement on the country’s sovereignty.

“We have seen the public notice regarding the creation of two new counties in China’s Hotan Prefecture. Part of the territory of these counties allegedly falls in Indian Union Territory Ladakh,” said Jaiswal, adding a political flavor to the dispute.

Ladakh Disengagement Process

This development has come months after both India and China successfully disengaged from standoff positions in key areas such as Demchok and Depsang in Eastern Ladakh. Though disengagement temporarily eased tensions between the two nations, this new issue over the establishment of Chinese counties is likely to revive the concerns over the stability of the region.

Along with the protest over the new Hotan counties, India is also raising concerns over China’s mega dam on the Brahmaputra River, which flows from Tibet into India. India has stressed that it will continue to watch the situation closely and take whatever measures necessary to protect its interests. The spokesperson clarified that India, being a lower riparian state with established rights over the river, has always communicated its objections to China’s hydroelectric projects in Tibet.

India continued to reiterate its concerns over the project by stating, “These concerns have been conveyed through diplomatic and expert-level channels, urging China for transparency and consultations with downstream countries on such projects.” He said that upstream activities should not hamper the interest of downstream countries, especially India and Bangladesh, which use river water extensively in agriculture and domestic needs.

Satellite Data Shows Expansion By China Near Doklam

Besides these, satellite imagery has shown that China is continuously building villages near the Doklam plateau, which has traditionally been considered part of Bhutan. According to reports, at least 22 new villages have been built by China in the last eight years, with eight of them being near Doklam since 2020. This expansion has raised alarms in both India and Bhutan, as Doklam is strategically important for regional security.

ALSO READ | Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Filed under

India-China relations

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Implements GRAP 3 As Air Quality Worsens, Strict Restrictions On Vehicles And Construction

Delhi Implements GRAP 3 As Air Quality Worsens, Strict Restrictions On Vehicles And Construction

We Will Not Interfere When There Is A Grey Area: Delhi HC On CAT 2024 Results

We Will Not Interfere When There Is A Grey Area: Delhi HC On CAT 2024...

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote Without A Voter ID Card—Know The Steps!

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote Without A Voter ID Card—Know The Steps!

Should We Be Concerned? India Health Body Chief Responds To HMPV Reports From China

Should We Be Concerned? India Health Body Chief Responds To HMPV Reports From China

Who Is The US Army Veteran Behind The New Orleans Terror Attack?

Who Is The US Army Veteran Behind The New Orleans Terror Attack?

Entertainment

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox