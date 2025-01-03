Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

The year 2025 may not see as many elections as the previous year, when nearly half the world’s population headed to the polls. However, several significant elections are lined up, with recurring themes like inflation, the rise of populist movements, and the global impact of conflicts in Europe and the Middle East taking center stage. Here’s an in-depth look at five countries set to hold elections this year: Belarus, Germany, the Philippines, Canada, and Chile.

Belarus: A Familiar Outcome Expected

Election Date: January 26, 2025
Under the shadow of repression, Belarus will hold its presidential election, where Alexander Lukashenko is widely expected to secure his seventh term. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, faces no real opposition.

While four other candidates, including Aleh Haidukevich and Hanna Kanapatskaya, have declared their intention to run, they all support Lukashenko’s policies. The lack of free and fair elections continues, with voting rights for Belarusians living abroad restricted.

Since the controversial 2020 election, protests over alleged fraud and calls for opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to assume power have been met with harsh crackdowns. Over 1,200 political prisoners remain detained, and thousands have fled Belarus.

If Lukashenko wins, Belarus will likely continue aligning closely with Russia, hosting nuclear weapons and playing a strategic role in regional military operations, as seen in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Germany: A Snap Election Amid Political Turmoil

Election Date: February 23, 2025
Germany’s federal election, initially scheduled for later in the year, will now take place earlier following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government. After firing Finance Minister Christian Lindner, whose Free Democratic Party (FDP) subsequently exited the coalition, Scholz lost a confidence vote in December.

Germany faces significant challenges, including economic stagnation, competition with China, and potential trade conflicts with the U.S., especially under a possible second Trump presidency. Domestically, debates over migration and balancing the budget dominate political discourse.

Polls show Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) trailing behind the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). CDU leader Friedrich Merz is the frontrunner to become the next chancellor, but forming a stable coalition will be a challenge.

Philippines: A Crucial Midterm Election

Election Date: May 12, 2025
The Philippines will hold midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. While limited to a single six-year term, Marcos Jr. seeks to consolidate power through these elections, where 12 senate seats and numerous local positions are up for grabs.

Polls suggest Marcos’ candidates could win up to 10 of the 12 senate seats, strengthening his grip on the government. This is particularly significant given his ongoing feud with Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

A Marcos-dominated senate could pave the way for Duterte’s impeachment, removing her as a political rival. For many, this election represents a high-stakes battle between two powerful dynasties in Philippine politics.

Canada: A Government in Crisis

Election Date: Likely Before October 20, 2025
Canada may see an early federal election as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coalition government faces mounting pressure. Trudeau’s popularity has waned amid rising inflation, high deficits, and external pressures from the U.S., including threats of tariffs.

The resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in December further destabilized Trudeau’s position. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has gained significant ground, appealing to voters frustrated by economic challenges and Trudeau’s progressive policies.

The upcoming election could determine whether Canada moves toward a conservative populist agenda under Poilievre or maintains its current liberal trajectory.

Chile: A Nation at a Crossroads

Election Date: November 16, 2025
Chile will hold its presidential election, with a likely runoff on December 14 if no candidate secures an outright majority. Incumbent President Gabriel Boric is ineligible for re-election, leaving the ruling coalition searching for a strong successor.

Boric’s administration has struggled to implement its ambitious reform agenda due to a lack of parliamentary support. Chile remains politically polarized, having rejected two proposed constitutions in recent years.

The opposition, led by Evelyn Matthei of the right-wing Chile Vamos coalition, is favored to win. However, the ruling coalition’s better-than-expected performance in local elections in 2024 suggests that the race is far from over.

Global Themes and Implications

Across these elections, recurring global issues like economic uncertainty, populist movements, and geopolitical tensions will shape the outcomes. These votes are not just about local governance—they are reflective of broader global trends that will influence political and economic landscapes for years to come.

