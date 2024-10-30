India Seeks Global Support for Biodiversity Action Plan at COP16

India has made an appeal for international financial assistance to implement its National Biodiversity Action Plan at COP16

At the ongoing 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) in Cali, Colombia, India has made a significant appeal for international financial assistance to implement its National Biodiversity Action Plan. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh delivered this request as he addressed the assembly on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for resources to bolster biodiversity efforts in the country.

Overview of COP16 and the Global Biodiversity Framework

The COP16 conference serves as a platform for governments to assess the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. This two-week conference, which will conclude on November 1, focuses on reviewing progress made towards the ambitious 23 global targets outlined in the framework, aimed at urgent action through 2030. These targets are critical for achieving outcome-oriented goals set for 2050.

India’s Request for Financial Resources

During his address, Singh emphasized the necessity of providing financial resources, technology, and capacity-building support to implement the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan effectively. He noted that the targets set forth in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, particularly target 19, mandate the provision of accessible means of implementation. Singh stated, “A lot of ground needs to be covered in providing easily accessible means of implementation,” underscoring the urgency and scale of the challenge.

Aligning National Goals with Global Targets

India has aligned its biodiversity targets with the global framework, committing to significant actions. Among its goals, India aims to conserve 30% of its territory and ensure equitable participation for Indigenous peoples, local communities, women, youth, persons with disabilities, and environmental defenders. Additionally, the country seeks to promote sustainable consumption choices and halve food waste.

The Indian government plans to integrate multiple values of biodiversity into decision-making processes across all levels of governance. This includes ensuring the fair and equitable sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources, digital sequence information, and traditional knowledge. Singh articulated a vision to reduce pollution, halve nutrient loss and pesticide risks, and decrease the introduction and establishment of invasive alien species by 50%.

Significant Initiatives in Wildlife Conservation

Singh highlighted India’s commitment to wildlife conservation through initiatives like the International Big Cat Alliance, aimed at protecting the world’s seven major big cat species. He stated, “Their presence indicates healthy ecosystems and rich biodiversity.” Furthermore, the Indian government’s efforts to rejuvenate the sacred river Ganga through the ‘Namami Gange’ Mission have gained recognition from the United Nations as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships.

Since 2014, the number of Ramsar sites—wetlands recognized for their international importance—has increased from 26 to 85, with projections to reach 100 soon. Singh remarked on the historical significance of “Peace with Nature” in India’s cultural heritage, linking it to the global movement for adopting environmentally friendly lifestyles, known as Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE).

Ongoing Negotiations and Challenges at COP16

As the second week of COP16 progresses, delegates are engaged in high-level negotiations. They have approved conference room papers under the Cartagena Protocol concerning compliance, risk assessment, risk management, and the detection of living modified organisms. However, discussions have faced challenges, with disagreements arising over issues like invasive alien species and biodiversity and health co-benefits related to Target 13. The Earth Negotiations Bulletin noted that despite efforts from the Working Group II Chair Hesiquio Benítez from Mexico, unresolved matters persist.

In a collaborative effort, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, the UK, and Quebec (Canada) have pledged an additional $163 million to the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund. This financial support will enhance global efforts to protect biodiversity, aligning with the overarching goals discussed at COP16.