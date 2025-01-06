India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

On Monday, India condemned Pakistan’s recent airstrikes on Afghanistan, calling it an “old practice” of Islamabad to “blame its neighbors for its own internal failures.

On Monday, India condemned Pakistan’s recent airstrikes on Afghanistan, calling it an “old practice” of Islamabad to “blame its neighbors for its own internal failures.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement expressing concerns over the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women and children, in the attacks.

“We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its internal failures,” the MEA stated.

India also acknowledged the response from the Afghan authorities regarding the strikes.

The airstrikes, carried out by Pakistan, targeted the Barmal district in the Paktika province of eastern Afghanistan on December 26. According to the Taliban, the attacks claimed the lives of 46 people, including women and children. Six others were reported injured.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, described the victims as refugees and condemned the strikes, which affected four specific locations within the region.

Taliban’s Response to the Incident

The Taliban, which governs Afghanistan, strongly criticized the strikes, calling them an act of aggression against innocent civilians. A Taliban security personnel was seen monitoring the aftermath from a helicopter, as reported by international news agencies.

This is not the first instance of strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as the two nations often find themselves at odds over border security and refugee concerns.

India’s statement highlights a recurring pattern in Pakistan’s foreign policy approach—blaming external factors for its internal challenges. The MEA’s remarks underline India’s consistent stance on Pakistan’s actions, which often create regional instability.

Humanitarian Concerns in the Region

The incident has raised humanitarian concerns, with several countries and organizations calling for restraint. The loss of innocent civilian lives has drawn attention to the fragile state of the region, already grappling with economic and political instability.

The airstrikes in Afghanistan and the subsequent fallout underscore the volatile relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. India’s condemnation of the incident adds to the international critique of Pakistan’s actions. As regional tensions rise, diplomatic solutions remain essential to prevent further loss of innocent lives and to ensure stability in South Asia.

