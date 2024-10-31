Indian Army Highlights Inclusivity At Commanders’ Conference With Junior Commissioned Officer’s Insights

The Indian Army recently showcased its commitment to inclusivity by featuring Subedar Gopa Kumar, a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army Chief Secretariat, at the Army Commanders’ Conference.

Subedar Gopa Kumar shared valuable insights gathered from soldiers across different postings.

“Showcasing its commitment to inclusivity, Subedar Gopa Kumar, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Army Chief Secretariat, took centre stage at the Army Commanders’ Conference to share valuable insights gathered from soldiers across various postings,” the Indian Army said.

With his role as a bridge between Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and personnel in the field, Subedar Major Kumar travels alongside senior leadership, gathering feedback and recommendations from soldiers to bring back to the decision-makers, they said.

His talk highlighted the Army’s approach to valuing input from every rank, ensuring that frontline realities make it to the top table, a refreshing shift in a traditionally hierarchical system, the Indian Army added.

The second phase of the Army Commanders’ Conference concluded on Wednesday in New Delhi. This phase, conducted on October 28 and 29, 2024, witnessed the Indian Army’s senior leadership deliberating on critical strategic issues affecting both border security and the hinterland, as per a Ministry of Defence press release.

The first phase was held on October 10-11 in a forward location at Gangtok. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the conference via video conference from the Sukna Cantt in Darjeeling.

Over the last two days, the Indian Army’s senior hierarchy engaged in in-depth discussions on operational and administrative issues. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, addressed the gathering, reflecting on the recent success of the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Lucknow. Reviewing the current security situation, General Chauhan stressed the importance of jointness and the roadmap for enhanced integration across domains, which is critical for future warfare and effective operations, Ministry of Defence stated in the release.

“He outlined the step-by-step approach towards integration, starting with Cross-Service Cooperation, progressing to a ‘Joint Culture’, and ultimately achieving full integration for joint operations. He reiterated the need for operational readiness to counter emerging challenges, underscoring modernisation and strategic autonomy as pivotal goals, especially within the framework of Vision 2047,” as per the release.

During the conference, the Army leadership also deliberated on welfare measures and financial security schemes for soldiers, veterans, and their families, while various Boards of Governors met to discuss these critical issues, Ministry of Defence said in the release.

