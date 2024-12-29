Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Indian Army Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue At 14,300 Feet Near India-China Border

A statue of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji has been erected at 14,300 feet near the India-China border, close to Pangong Lake. Indian Army unveiled the statue there, celebrating his legacy of valor and vision, which speaks of strength and unity in the strategic location.

Indian Army Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue At 14,300 Feet Near India-China Border

The Indian Army has erected the statue of the legendary Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at an astounding altitude of 14,300 feet, near Pangong Lake. Strategically located, the statue of this icon is situated within striking distance of the LAC with China in eastern Ladakh.

It remains as one of the strongest installations symbolizing the power of courage and strength by the resilient and brave Maratha king whose legacy lives through to the generations.

Unveiling Of The Statue

Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 Corps, also known as the “Fire and Fury Corps,” unveiled the statue on Thursday. The ceremony celebrated the values that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj embodied—valor, vision, and unwavering justice. The Indian Army’s 14 Corps highlighted the significance of the statue, saying it represents not just Shivaji’s legacy but also the unyielding spirit of India in the face of challenges.

The Army’s efforts to mark India’s historical military leadership reflect the integration of “ancient strategic acumen” into modern-day defense strategies. The statue comes as a symbol of inspiration for the troops reminding of India’s rich history, its military strength.

Installation near Pangong Lake is the region that has been of central focus due to the military since it is just next to the LAC, which marks the border between India and China in the de facto sense. The unveiling of the statue comes at a time when India and China have recently completed the disengagement process at the last two friction points in Demchok and Depsang, effectively bringing an end to the protracted border standoff that began in May 2020.

This conflict, triggered by the violent clash of forces at Pangong Tso, saw significant disengagement in terms of both military and diplomatic fronts. In 2021, this process culminated in troops disengagement on both north and south banks of Pangong Tso, marking an essential step in de-escalating the situation in the area.

Legacy Of Inspiration

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remains a towering figure in Indian history, symbolizing resistance to oppression and the protection of India’s sovereignty. The installation of his statue at such a high-altitude location near the LAC is a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy, serving as a constant reminder to both the Indian military and citizens of the nation’s strength and unity.

