Indian Spices Not Banned In Singapore And Hong Kong: Prataprao Jadhav

The Ministry of Commerce and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are taking proactive steps, including mandatory testing and issuing guidelines to prevent EtO contamination.

India’s spices have not been banned by countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, as confirmed by Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, in a Lok Sabha statement on Friday. However, specific batches of certain spice mixtures were recalled in the past by the Food Safety Authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore. The reason for this recall was the presence of ethylene oxide (EtO) levels above the permissible limits.

To address this concern, the Spices Board, under the Ministry of Commerce, has implemented several measures. These include mandatory pre-shipment testing of spices destined for these countries, along with comprehensive guidelines for exporters. These steps are designed to prevent EtO contamination during all stages of production, from procurement and processing to packaging, storage, and transportation, ensuring compliance with the varying EtO limits of the importing nations.

Ensuring Food Safety Across India

In addition, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plays a key role in ensuring the safety of food products. The FSSAI regularly conducts surveillance, monitoring, inspections, and random sampling of food products, including spices, to ensure they meet the quality standards defined under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

The FSSAI’s rigorous monitoring system helps maintain safe food products for consumers across the country. In cases where food businesses fail to comply with safety regulations, penal actions are taken as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.