Influencer Arrested In Hyderabad For Throwing Cash On Highway In ‘Money Hunt’ Challenge

An Instagram influencer, identified as Bhanuchander, also known as Anchor Chandu, was arrested for throwing bundles of cash along Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) as part of a ‘Money Hunt’ challenge. The 30-year-old, a resident of Balanagar, created a video that went viral, leading to traffic disruptions and safety concerns.

In the video, Bhanuchander was seen throwing bundles of ₹200 notes near ORR exit number 9 in Ghatkesar, challenging viewers to find the hidden cash. He claimed to have thrown a total of ₹20,000 along the roadside. This stunt prompted many people to stop their vehicles on the highway, creating traffic chaos and raising safety risks.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu took swift action, instructing the Ghatkesar Police Station to investigate the matter. Authorities registered a case under Sections 125 and 292 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8(1b) of the National Highway Act. Increased security measures were implemented near the ORR exit to prevent further disruptions.

The police emphasized the dangers of such reckless behavior, noting that it posed significant risks to public safety and set a poor example for others. Commissioner Sudheer Babu stated, “Social media should be a platform to inspire and educate, not to act irresponsibly. Rachakonda Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable.”

Advice to Social Media Users

Highlighting the responsibility that comes with social media influence, the Commissioner urged content creators to use their platforms wisely. “Create content responsibly,” he posted on ‘X’, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing public safety over viral stunts.

The arrest of Bhanuchander serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of irresponsible social media challenges. Authorities are determined to uphold safety and discourage similar acts in the future.

