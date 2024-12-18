Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Sanjeevani Yojna’ Healthcare Plan For Senior Citizens Ahead Of Delhi Elections

The policy offers no maximum restriction on medical spending. It will cover treatment costs in both government and commercial facilities.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ‘Sanjeevani Yojna’ healthcare plan, which would provide free medical care to individuals aged 60 and above.

The policy offers no maximum restriction on medical spending. It will cover treatment costs in both government and commercial facilities. According to Kejriwal, registration for the plan will begin in two to three days, with AAP volunteers going door to door to assist eligible people in signing up.

This initiative would provide free treatment to Delhi’s senior population. Beneficiaries will receive a card allowing them to access the benefits after they register. “The policy will be implemented once the AAP retains power in Delhi,” Kejriwal stated at a party headquarters event.

The Delhi High Court has criticized the state administration for not implementing the central government’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which provides up to ₹5 lakh for secondary and tertiary medical care.

AAP vs BJP Over Healthcare Policies

The AAP government has rejected the Ayushman Bharat initiative as insufficient. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj contended that the national system falls short by requiring patients to cover expenditures above ₹5 lakh, even in government facilities. He stressed that Delhi’s healthcare model provides unlimited free treatment, including medicines and testing.

Bhardwaj further noted that over 50% of patients in government hospitals in Delhi come from BJP-ruled states, implying that the federal program is ineffective.

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP administration to revise its healthcare system to align with the Ayushman Bharat benefit scheme. Atishi, Delhi’s chief minister, has asked the health department to develop a framework for incorporating the benefits of Ayushman Bharat into Delhi’s existing free healthcare initiatives.

With elections approaching, the healthcare topic has become a key issue, with the AAP promoting its comprehensive model and the BJP advocating for the implementation of the central program.

Registration for the scheme is set to begin shortly.

