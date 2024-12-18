Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pune Weather: City Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Maharashtra

The weather in the Pune region showed considerable variation: Wadgaon Sheri reported 15.2°C, Magarpatta recorded 15.0°C, and Rajgurunagar had 10.3°C. Baramati and Bhor experienced 7.8°C and 12.3°C, respectively, while Purandar stood at 10.7°C.

Pune Weather: City Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Maharashtra

Pune experienced a significant drop in temperature on Tuesday, reaching a season-low of 8°C, with nearby areas facing even colder conditions. NDA recorded the lowest at 6.5°C, while Baramati followed closely with 7.8°C. Other regions in the area saw varied temperatures, such as Lonavala, which had a milder 15.3°C.

The weather in the Pune region showed considerable variation: Wadgaon Sheri reported 15.2°C, Magarpatta recorded 15.0°C, and Rajgurunagar had 10.3°C. Baramati and Bhor experienced 7.8°C and 12.3°C, respectively, while Purandar stood at 10.7°C.

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s forecast predicts a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 28°C with partial cloud cover. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise further, ranging from 13°C to 30°C. Friday’s weather will be similar, with partly cloudy skies. Saturday will see temperatures between 14°C and 30°C with haze in the air.

ALSO READ: India Eyes Regulation Of DeFi Amid Growing Risks To Financial System

Filed under

Pune Weather

Advertisement

Also Read

Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Wicket-Taker In Australia

Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Wicket-Taker In Australia

GIFT Nifty Shows Cautious Mood For India Markets Ahead Of US Fed Decision

GIFT Nifty Shows Cautious Mood For India Markets Ahead Of US Fed Decision

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts...

India-China Border Talks: What To Expect As Doval And Wang Meet

India-China Border Talks: What To Expect As Doval And Wang Meet

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement Is Revealed- CHECK HERE!

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement...

Entertainment

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement Is Revealed- CHECK HERE!

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox