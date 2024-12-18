Pune Weather: City Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Maharashtra

Pune experienced a significant drop in temperature on Tuesday, reaching a season-low of 8°C, with nearby areas facing even colder conditions. NDA recorded the lowest at 6.5°C, while Baramati followed closely with 7.8°C. Other regions in the area saw varied temperatures, such as Lonavala, which had a milder 15.3°C.

The weather in the Pune region showed considerable variation: Wadgaon Sheri reported 15.2°C, Magarpatta recorded 15.0°C, and Rajgurunagar had 10.3°C. Baramati and Bhor experienced 7.8°C and 12.3°C, respectively, while Purandar stood at 10.7°C.

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s forecast predicts a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 28°C with partial cloud cover. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise further, ranging from 13°C to 30°C. Friday’s weather will be similar, with partly cloudy skies. Saturday will see temperatures between 14°C and 30°C with haze in the air.

