Thursday, November 28, 2024
INS Arighaat Successfully Launches K-4 Submarine Missile, Strengthening India’s Nuclear Deterrence

India's nuclear deterrence, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired the 3,500-kilometre-range K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the newly inducted nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighaat.

In a significant development for India’s nuclear deterrence, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired the 3,500-kilometre-range K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the newly inducted nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighaat. The test was carried out on Wednesday, marking another step towards strengthening India’s strategic capabilities. The results of the test are still under analysis, according to sources within the defence sector.

INS Arighaat’s Role in India’s Nuclear Deterrence

The successful test of the K-4 missile from INS Arighaat comes after the induction of the submarine into service earlier this year. INS Arighaat, the second submarine in India’s Arihant-class, represents a major leap forward in India’s nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine program. Commissioned in August 2024, the submarine joins its predecessor, INS Arihant, in enhancing India’s nuclear triad—the capability to launch nuclear weapons from land, air, and sea.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the INS Arighaat is “significantly more advanced” than INS Arihant, with technological upgrades that boost its strategic edge. Powered by an 83 MW pressurized light-water nuclear reactor, INS Arighaat can remain submerged for extended periods, a key advantage over conventional submarines that must surface regularly.

Capabilities of INS Arighaat and K-4 Missile

INS Arighaat, like the INS Arihant, is equipped with four launch tubes located on its hump. The submarine can carry up to 12 K-15 Sagarika SLBMs, with a range of 750 km, or four K-4 SLBMs, capable of reaching targets 3,500 km away. This test demonstrates the submarine’s ability to launch long-range nuclear strikes, further solidifying India’s nuclear deterrent.

In 2022, INS Arihant had also successfully demonstrated the precision capabilities of its SLBM in the Bay of Bengal, confirming India’s growing prowess in submarine-based nuclear deterrence.

Strategic Importance of Submarine-Launched Missiles

India’s nuclear policy adheres to a “no-first-use” stance, and ballistic missile submarines play a vital role in maintaining a credible second-strike capability. The ability of the INS Arighaat to launch missiles while remaining undetected beneath the ocean’s surface makes it a formidable asset. With its advanced stealth capabilities, the INS Arighaat significantly strengthens India’s ability to retaliate in case of a surprise nuclear attack.

The K-4 missile test is also a testament to India’s growing technological and military self-reliance, as the country’s indigenous missile development program continues to evolve. Both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat have been developed indigenously, positioning India as a key player in the global nuclear landscape.

The successful test of the K-4 missile from INS Arighaat reinforces India’s commitment to modernizing its nuclear forces and ensuring that its strategic deterrence remains robust and credible. With both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat operational, India now possesses two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, complementing its land-based and air-based nuclear forces.

As the results of the missile test are analyzed, India’s military and political leadership will likely receive a detailed briefing, further enhancing the country’s understanding of its nuclear capabilities. This milestone strengthens India’s deterrence posture and reaffirms its resolve to maintain peace and security in the region.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal To Impact Tamil Nadu Until December 1: What You Need To Know

Arihant class submarines ballistic missile submarine India K-4 missile INS Arighaat submarine nuclear deterrence India nuclear submarine India SLBM test India submarine missile launch
