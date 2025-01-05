Instagrammer Kristen Fischer Struggles With India’s Delayed Dinner Party Tradition – But Why?

Kristen Fischer, an Instagrammer from the US, shared her struggles adapting to India's unique dinner party etiquette. Unlike in America, where dinner is served immediately, Indian dinners are often delayed, leading to Kristen leaving parties hungry. (Read more below)

Cultural differences often serve as learning moments, providing insights into diverse practices, beliefs, and values. For Kristen Fischer, an Instagrammer who moved from the US to India in 2021, adapting to India’s unique dinner party etiquette proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of her relocation. In a viral Instagram video, Kristen shared her surprise at how dinner parties in India are not structured like those in the US.

Kristen explains how she was accustomed to a different tradition in America. “In the US, when you’re invited to someone’s home for dinner, food is served immediately. You chat during the meal,” she recalled. However, she found herself baffled by the Indian way of hosting dinner parties. “In India, the conversation is before the meal, not after,” Kristen highlighted in her video. She admits that this cultural shift took time to adjust to, often leaving her hungry before dinner was served.

Kristen’s Instagram video resonated with many, as she described the frustration of waiting for dinner well into the night. “Imagine my surprise when people don’t show up on time and don’t want to eat right away like I am used to,” she said. She explained that in India, the socializing and conversations often last long before food is served. Kristen also shared that despite having invited people over for dinner, she was often left wondering when the meal would arrive. “I am used to having food hot and ready for when guests arrive, but in India, that’s not the case,” she said.

One specific instance that stuck with Kristen was when she had to leave a dinner party hungry because dinner wasn’t served until after 11 pm. “I have been at friends’ homes multiple times and left after 11 pm and they still have not served dinner,” she shared. “They are asking why I am leaving so early, dinner hasn’t even been served yet.” In another instance, she admitted to going home to make herself a sandwich after attending a dinner party where the meal had still not been served. “I had to go to bed, but I was still hungry,” she said.

Despite the struggles, Kristen’s video sheds light on the cultural gap that often exists between countries and how adapting to these differences is an ongoing process. For her, this adjustment to India’s dinner party culture continues to be a learning experience.

