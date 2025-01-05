Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Instagrammer Kristen Fischer Struggles With India’s Delayed Dinner Party Tradition – But Why?

Kristen Fischer, an Instagrammer from the US, shared her struggles adapting to India's unique dinner party etiquette. Unlike in America, where dinner is served immediately, Indian dinners are often delayed, leading to Kristen leaving parties hungry. (Read more below)

Instagrammer Kristen Fischer Struggles With India’s Delayed Dinner Party Tradition – But Why?

Cultural differences often serve as learning moments, providing insights into diverse practices, beliefs, and values. For Kristen Fischer, an Instagrammer who moved from the US to India in 2021, adapting to India’s unique dinner party etiquette proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of her relocation. In a viral Instagram video, Kristen shared her surprise at how dinner parties in India are not structured like those in the US.

Kristen explains how she was accustomed to a different tradition in America. “In the US, when you’re invited to someone’s home for dinner, food is served immediately. You chat during the meal,” she recalled. However, she found herself baffled by the Indian way of hosting dinner parties. “In India, the conversation is before the meal, not after,” Kristen highlighted in her video. She admits that this cultural shift took time to adjust to, often leaving her hungry before dinner was served.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristen Fischer (@kristenfischer3)

Kristen’s Instagram video resonated with many, as she described the frustration of waiting for dinner well into the night. “Imagine my surprise when people don’t show up on time and don’t want to eat right away like I am used to,” she said. She explained that in India, the socializing and conversations often last long before food is served. Kristen also shared that despite having invited people over for dinner, she was often left wondering when the meal would arrive. “I am used to having food hot and ready for when guests arrive, but in India, that’s not the case,” she said.

One specific instance that stuck with Kristen was when she had to leave a dinner party hungry because dinner wasn’t served until after 11 pm. “I have been at friends’ homes multiple times and left after 11 pm and they still have not served dinner,” she shared. “They are asking why I am leaving so early, dinner hasn’t even been served yet.” In another instance, she admitted to going home to make herself a sandwich after attending a dinner party where the meal had still not been served. “I had to go to bed, but I was still hungry,” she said.

Despite the struggles, Kristen’s video sheds light on the cultural gap that often exists between countries and how adapting to these differences is an ongoing process. For her, this adjustment to India’s dinner party culture continues to be a learning experience.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

Filed under

cultural differences India dinner parties Kristen Fischer India

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Jallikattu: The Ancient Bull-Taming Sport That Defines Tamil Nadu’s Pride During Pongal Festival

Jallikattu: The Ancient Bull-Taming Sport That Defines Tamil Nadu’s Pride During Pongal Festival

Rural Development Takes Centre Stage As NABARD Chairman Speaks At Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

Rural Development Takes Centre Stage As NABARD Chairman Speaks At Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

50 Bangladeshi Judges’ Training In India Axed As Relations With New Delhi Turn Sour

50 Bangladeshi Judges’ Training In India Axed As Relations With New Delhi Turn Sour

What Is Gen Beta? India’s First Baby Of The New Generation Born In Aizawl

What Is Gen Beta? India’s First Baby Of The New Generation Born In Aizawl

OYO New Rules Implemented In Meerut: Will Other Cities Follow?

OYO New Rules Implemented In Meerut: Will Other Cities Follow?

Entertainment

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox