Sunday, January 5, 2025
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has announced a US$ 1 million prize to decode the Indus Valley Script, which has remained unsolved for over a century. This initiative aims to encourage efforts to uncover the mysteries of the ancient civilization's lost language. (Read more below)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

The mystery of the Indus Valley Script, which has remained unsolved for over a century, continues to baffle historians and scholars. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has now taken a significant step to encourage further efforts to decipher this ancient script. On Sunday, during the inauguration of a three-day international conference to mark the centenary of the discovery of the Indus Civilization, Stalin announced a prize of US$ 1 million for anyone or any organization that can successfully decode the script.

In his speech, Stalin highlighted the ongoing challenge faced by scholars in understanding the script of the Indus Valley Civilization. He said, “We are still unable to clearly understand the script of the Indus Valley civilization that once flourished.” Despite decades of research, the Indus Valley script remains one of the greatest unsolved puzzles of the ancient world.

The Indus Valley Civilization is known for its urban culture and its advanced societal structure, but much of its history remains a mystery, largely due to the inability to decipher the script. The announcement of a $1 million prize by Stalin is aimed at motivating researchers and organizations to focus their efforts on cracking this riddle.

Stalin also pointed out the significance of understanding the script, as it could unlock more insights into the history and culture of the Indus Valley Civilization, which once thrived in what is now Pakistan and India. The fading away of such a remarkable civilization and the context behind its decline also remain unsolved mysteries.

Indus Valley Script M.K. Stalin US Dollar 1 Million Prize

