Sunday, January 5, 2025
From Delhi To Meerut South In 40 Minutes: Key Highlights Of PM Modi’s RRTS Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor’s 13-km section on Sunday, linking Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. With Namo Bharat trains operating on this stretch, travel time to Meerut South is now under 40 minutes. (Read more below)

From Delhi To Meerut South In 40 Minutes: Key Highlights Of PM Modi’s RRTS Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a pivotal 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Sunday, connecting Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. This marks a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and reducing travel time between the two cities.

PM Modi Takes a Ride on Namo Bharat Train

PM Modi participated in the inauguration by riding the newly launched Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. During the journey, he interacted with passengers and children, showcasing the project’s importance for daily commuters.

The introduction of Namo Bharat trains in Delhi marks a historic moment in the development of the RRTS network, providing high-speed transit solutions for commuters.

Key Features of the Newly Operational Section

  1. Route Details: The operational section spans 55 km from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, with 11 stations along the route. Passenger services began at 5 pm, with trains scheduled every 15 minutes.
  2. Fares: Tickets from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South cost ₹150 for standard coaches and ₹225 for premium coaches.
  3. Infrastructure Highlights: This section includes a 6 km underground stretch, featuring the Anand Vihar station, a major transit hub linking the Blue and Pink Lines of the Delhi Metro, as well as a railway station and bus terminal.

Travel Time and Connectivity Enhanced

The RRTS corridor now allows passengers to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes, reducing travel time by two-thirds. This marks a transformative shift for regional commuters seeking efficient and fast transit solutions.

The full 82-km Namo Bharat corridor connects Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. It features 16 Namo Bharat stations and nine Meerut Metro stations, ensuring an integrated and smooth travel experience.

The latest section complements the 17-km priority segment between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, inaugurated in October 2023.

