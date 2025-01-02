Iran Official Expresses Willingness To Offer Support On ‘Humanitarian Grounds’ To Kerala Nurse Facing Death Penalty In Yemen

The Iranian official stated, "On humanitarian grounds, we are willing to do whatever we can," offering support to the case of the Indian nurse.

A senior Iranian official has expressed the country’s willingness to intervene in the case of Nimisha Priya, a Kerala-based nurse who is currently on death row in Yemen. Priya, accused of murder, is facing the death penalty at the Central Prison in Sanaa, Yemen, a situation that has sparked international concern.

The Iranian official stated, “On humanitarian grounds, we are willing to do whatever we can,” offering support to the case of the Indian nurse. this comes amid growing global pressure on Yemen to reconsider the death penalty in Priya’s case.

Nimisha Priya, who has been working in Yemen for several years, was arrested and sentenced to death after being accused of the murder of a Yemeni man. The trial and subsequent sentencing have drawn attention from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, which has raised concerns over the fairness of the trial and the possibility of a flawed legal process.

Diplomatic efforts are being made by India to seek a pardon or a reduction in her sentence.

