Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Faces Death Sentence In Yemen: What Role Does ‘Blood Money’ Play?

The Ministry of External Affairs is assisting in securing the release of Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for her involvement in a 2017 murder. Her family is working to raise blood money to reduce her sentence, and the Indian government is offering legal support in her case.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed it is extending full assistance to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, who has been sentenced to death by Yemeni authorities. This follows her involvement in the 2017 murder of a Yemeni citizen, which led to the shocking death sentence. The Indian government has expressed its awareness of the sentencing and is supporting Priya’s family in exploring possible legal avenues to prevent her execution. The case has captured international attention, with many questioning the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome.

The Chain of Events Leading to Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence

Nimisha Priya, originally from Kollengode in Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2008 after completing her nursing qualification. In 2011, she married Tomy Thomas, and the couple settled in Yemen. While Priya worked as a nurse, Tomy worked as an electrician. The couple had aspirations of opening their own clinic, but Yemeni law required them to have a local partner. Their search for a partner led them to Talal Abdo Mahdi, a frequent visitor to the clinic where Priya worked.

In 2015, Mahdi traveled to Kerala to attend the baptism of Priya’s daughter, while Priya was able to return to Yemen. Due to the civil war in Yemen, Priya’s husband and daughter were unable to join her and remained in Kerala. Upon Priya’s return to Yemen, Mahdi opened a clinic but allegedly refused to share any of the profits with her. Worse, Priya’s family claims that Mahdi subjected her to physical and sexual abuse. He is also said to have seized her travel documents and passports, restricting her contact with her family in Kerala.

The Incident Leading to Mahdi’s Death

In a desperate attempt to escape Mahdi’s abuse, Priya, with help from a fellow nurse named Hannan, allegedly tried to sedate Mahdi in order to retrieve her documents. However, an overdose resulted in Mahdi’s death. In panic, the two women disposed of his body by dismembering it and dumping it in a water tank. Eventually, both women were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

The Role of ‘Blood Money’ in Nimisha Priya’s Case

Under Islamic law, victims’ families can determine how a crime is punished, often negotiating compensation in the form of “blood money” or diyya. This principle encourages forgiveness and aims to provide justice to the victim’s family. In murder cases, this compensation is typically negotiated between the families of the victim and the perpetrator.

In Priya’s case, her family has been able to initiate discussions about reducing her sentence through the payment of blood money. In November 2023, a payment of $40,000 was made to begin negotiations. However, the family may be required to pay as much as $400,000 to secure Priya’s release and prevent the death penalty. To help raise the funds needed for this purpose, a fundraising campaign has been organized by the ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council,’ which was formed in 2020 to rally support for her case.

India’s Support for Nimisha Priya

The Indian government has actively intervened to support Nimisha Priya in this dire situation. The MEA has confirmed that they are providing full assistance and helping her family explore legal options to ensure her safety. As the legal battle unfolds, Priya’s case has drawn attention to the complexities of international law and the involvement of blood money in resolving criminal matters.

As the family of Nimisha Priya continues to fight for her life, the involvement of the Indian government and international support remains crucial in securing her release. The tragic case of the Kerala nurse underscores the challenges faced by foreign nationals caught in the legal systems of conflict-ridden regions, as well as the intricate role that cultural and religious practices like blood money play in the pursuit of justice.

