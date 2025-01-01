Yemen Death Row: What Are Nimisha Priya’s Options To Avoid Execution?

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya faces execution in Yemen for the alleged 2017 murder of Talal Abdo Mehdi. The Indian government has promised full support, while efforts to raise $400,000 in blood money continue to seek her release. Advocates stress the importance of diplomatic intervention.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday affirmed its commitment to securing the release of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen for the alleged murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017.

Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi confirmed her death sentence on Monday. Priya was arrested in 2017 while attempting to flee Yemen and was sentenced to death in 2020. Her appeal was rejected by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, making her execution imminent.

“We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “We understand that Priya’s family is exploring relevant options, and the government is extending all possible assistance in the matter.”

Sharia Law and Blood Money: A Possible Escape Route

Under Sharia law, a perpetrator of a crime can be pardoned by the victim’s family in exchange for monetary compensation, known as ‘diyya’ or blood money. According to The Indian Express, initial negotiations on behalf of Nimisha Priya began in November 2023 with a $40,000 payment. However, her family must raise an estimated $400,000 more to secure her release.

The ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council’ (SNPIAC), established in 2020, is actively working to gather the required funds. Supreme Court lawyer Subhash Chandran KR, who represents Priya’s mother Prema Kumari, emphasized the importance of government intervention in delaying her execution and facilitating talks.

“It is still possible to hold talks with Mahdi’s family, convince them to pardon Priya possibly in exchange for blood money, and secure her release,” Chandran explained. “The Indian government can help locate the tribal leaders and the victim’s family and bring them to the table for negotiations. The council will handle the financial aspects of arranging the blood money,” he added.

However, Chandran highlighted logistical challenges due to Yemen’s ongoing Houthi takeover, which complicates travel and diplomatic efforts.

What Led to the Death Sentence?

Nimisha Priya, a native of Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, moved to Yemen in 2008. She later married Tomy Thomas in 2011, with plans to open a clinic. Since Yemeni law required a local partner, Priya enlisted the help of Talal Abdo Mehdi, a regular visitor to her clinic.

While Priya returned to Yemen, the civil war that erupted in 2014 left her husband and daughter stranded in Kerala. Mahdi opened a new clinic in her name but reportedly refused to share the profits. He allegedly forged documents declaring Priya as his wife and subjected her to physical and sexual abuse, as reported by ANI.

In a desperate attempt to escape the abuse, Priya sedated Mahdi, which led to a fatal drug overdose. She was arrested while trying to flee Yemen and subsequently sentenced to death.

India’s Diplomatic Challenge

With time running out, the Indian government faces significant diplomatic and logistical hurdles. Yemen’s unstable political situation further complicates efforts to negotiate with Mahdi’s family. Advocates remain hopeful that coordinated action between the Indian government, tribal leaders, and the SNPIAC can prevent her execution.

The Ministry of External Affairs has pledged to provide all possible assistance to help delay Priya’s sentence and facilitate negotiations. Meanwhile, her family and supporters are racing against the clock to raise the required blood money.

