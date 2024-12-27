Is December 27 A Holiday? Schools, Banks, And Government Offices Closed In Karnataka To Mourn Manmohan Singh

Karnataka declared a public holiday on December 27 to mourn the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, while national mourning was announced by the union government. The 92-year-old former leader passed away at AIIMS after suffering from age-related health complications.

The Karnataka government has declared Thursday, December 27, a public holiday in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Wednesday. This announcement covers schools, colleges, and government offices. Additionally, the union government has declared a seven-day national mourning period as a mark of respect for the former PM. The national mourning period will see the National Flag flown at half-mast at all locations across India. However, there will be no official public holiday declared by the central government, although the mourning period will be observed nationwide.

As the news of the Karnataka holiday spread, speculation arose regarding whether other states would follow suit. In Telangana, the Revanth Reddy-led government declared Friday, December 27, a public holiday, closing government offices and educational institutions. This move was reported by News18, but Mint was unable to independently verify the news. In Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi canceled all scheduled government programs on the same day. Furthermore, the Union Cabinet is expected to meet at 11 a.m. today, according to sources from The Economic Times.

Manmohan Singh’s Death and the National Mourning Period

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. According to an official statement from AIIMS, Singh lost consciousness at his residence on December 26 and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was declared dead at 9:51 p.m. on the same day.

The news of his death has led to an outpouring of grief across the country, as many recall his impactful tenure as the nation’s leader. Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his expertise in economic policies and his calm, composed leadership style during some of India’s most challenging times.

State-Specific Holidays and Bank Closures

Following the public holiday declaration in Karnataka, many people have been asking whether December 27 will also be a public holiday in other parts of India, particularly in government offices and educational institutions. As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, certain regions like Kohima in Nagaland are observing a holiday for Christmas, but it remains unclear if banks will close nationwide on December 27. The holiday status in other regions will likely depend on individual state governments.

The central government has not announced any official public holiday across India for Manmohan Singh’s passing, except for the seven-day national mourning period. However, in the states of Karnataka and Telangana, there have been significant steps taken to honor his legacy.

Government Protests and Demands for Justice

In the wake of Manmohan Singh’s death, various political leaders have voiced their opinions, paying tribute to his contributions and reflecting on his tenure. Several leaders from the Congress party and other political factions have expressed deep sorrow, stating that his passing marks the end of an era. Additionally, it is expected that various government programs and events might be altered or canceled during the mourning period to honor his legacy.

