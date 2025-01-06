Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is There Any Treatment For HMPV? Doctor Reveals The Current Status, Ways To Manage The Disease

An outbreak of HMPV in China has prompted calls for heightened surveillance. Experts emphasize the importance of early detection and preventive measures.

Is There Any Treatment For HMPV? Doctor Reveals The Current Status, Ways To Manage The Disease

The recent detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, along with an outbreak in China, has raised concerns about its spread and the potential impact on public health. While HMPV is a respiratory virus that shares symptoms with other common illnesses, experts emphasize early detection, preventive measures, and effective management to control its transmission.

Current Status of HMPV in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently confirmed two cases of HMPV in Karnataka. The cases were detected during routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens. The first case involved a three-month-old female infant diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has since recovered and was discharged. The second case, an eight-month-old male infant, also tested positive for HMPV after being admitted on January 3. He is currently undergoing recovery.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is actively monitoring the situation in India, keeping in touch with international agencies to assess the spread of respiratory illnesses, including HMPV.

Global Context: HMPV Outbreak in China

An outbreak of HMPV in China has caused a rise in respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza and rhinovirus, particularly during the winter months. While the overall scale of respiratory infectious diseases in China is lower than in previous years, the seasonal increase in respiratory pathogens, including HMPV, is noteworthy. The WPRO (World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Regional Office) has indicated that this seasonal rise is expected to continue, especially in the northern hemisphere during the colder period.

Symptoms and Management of HMPV

Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dang’s Lab, explains that HMPV shares symptoms with other respiratory viruses, such as fever, cough, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and wheezing. In severe cases, HMPV can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Unfortunately, there is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, and the management approach focuses on supportive care. This includes ensuring hydration, controlling fever, and administering oxygen therapy for severe cases. Early detection and timely medical intervention are crucial in preventing complications and reducing the strain on the healthcare system, especially if the outbreak spreads further.

Prevention Measures: How to Reduce the Spread of HMPV

Since there is no direct antiviral treatment for HMPV, prevention remains the key strategy. Dr. Dang stresses the importance of simple preventive measures such as:

  • Frequent Hand Hygiene: Regularly washing hands helps prevent the spread of the virus.
  • Respiratory Etiquette: Covering your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing to prevent droplets from spreading.
  • Avoiding Close Contact with Sick Individuals: Staying away from those showing respiratory symptoms reduces the risk of transmission.

Dr. Dang also emphasizes the role of public awareness campaigns in educating people about these preventive strategies to curb the spread of HMPV.

Testing for HMPV: The Gold Standard

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is the gold standard for diagnosing HMPV. This highly accurate test detects the genetic material of the virus and helps confirm the presence of HMPV in respiratory samples.

 Vigilance and Preventive Measures Are Key

As the HMPV outbreak continues to unfold, both in India and globally, it’s essential to remain vigilant and proactive. Early detection, supportive care, and preventive measures such as proper hygiene and avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals are crucial in containing the virus. Healthcare authorities and the public must work together to minimize the spread of HMPV and protect vulnerable populations.

Filed under

Current Status HMPV

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh HC Gives 6 Weeks To Govt To Act On Union Carbide Waste Disposal

Madhya Pradesh HC Gives 6 Weeks To Govt To Act On Union Carbide Waste Disposal

India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

Massive Snowstorm To Hit The US; Which Cities Could Be Hit The Hardest?

Massive Snowstorm To Hit The US; Which Cities Could Be Hit The Hardest?

HMPV Case Reported In Gujarat; Child In Stable Condition

HMPV Case Reported In Gujarat; Child In Stable Condition

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela Pass

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela...

Entertainment

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox