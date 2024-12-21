Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Jaipur Truck LPG Blast: Death Toll Surges To 14 With 80 Injured

The death toll from the devastating LPG tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has increased to 14, with 80 others injured, several critically.

Jaipur Truck LPG Blast: Death Toll Surges To 14 With 80 Injured

The death toll from the devastating LPG tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has increased to 14, with 80 others injured, several critically. The incident took place early on Friday morning when the LPG tanker collided with a truck, causing a massive fire that quickly spread across the area, engulfing at least 37 vehicles. The intense blaze left several vehicles completely destroyed, and nearby areas were severely affected by the smoke.

The fire department worked tirelessly to control the flames, and the highway was cleared and reopened later that night. However, the tragedy has left a deep impact on the community, with many of the injured receiving immediate medical attention. Among the injured, at least 30 people remain in critical condition.

Ex Gratia Announced

In response to the tragic event, the Rajasthan government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. The Central Government has also offered Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

A detailed investigation has been ordered into the incident. The Supreme Court’s Road Safety Committee has directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report by January 20. A high-level committee has been formed to scrutinize all aspects of the accident, including the construction of the road.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the LPG tanker’s outlet nozzle was damaged during the collision, resulting in a gas leak that triggered the massive fire. The fire spread quickly, leaving little time for escape, with witnesses describing scenes of people running in panic, some with their clothes engulfed in flames. A green corridor was set up to expedite the transport of the injured to hospitals.

Local authorities have also reported eye and breathing issues among residents due to the thick smoke. The fire damaged not only the vehicles but also a pipe factory along the highway. Further investigations into the cause and safety measures are ongoing.

