Friday, January 3, 2025
Jaishankar Meets Maldivian FM Abdulla Khaleel, Asserts India Has Always Stood By The Island nation

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel in New Delhi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in areas like maritime security and trade

Jaishankar Meets Maldivian FM Abdulla Khaleel, Asserts India Has Always Stood By The Island nation

Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel met India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday during his first official visit to India. The meeting in New Delhi aimed to strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as maritime security, trade, and investment.

In a crucial move, both nations finalized a framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border trade. This initiative aligns with India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and aims to enhance regional cooperation and economic growth.

Jaishankar emphasized India’s unwavering support for the Maldives, describing the country as a “concrete expression” of India’s Neighborhood First policy. “We have increased our engagement in various sectors, and I do want to say that India has always stood by the Maldives,” he remarked.

The visit comes amid evolving dynamics in India-Maldives relations. Under the previous government in Male, bilateral ties in defence and security saw notable growth. However, the new administration under President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, has introduced challenges. Shortly after assuming office, Muizzu demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, which were subsequently replaced by civilian counterparts.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to assisting Maldives during critical times, highlighting India’s consistent financial support and rapid response during emergencies. Foreign Minister Khaleel acknowledged India’s role as the “first responder” to the Maldives and praised the relationship as being rooted in mutual understanding, respect, and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that these engagements reflect India’s broader efforts to deepen ties in the Indian Ocean Region for mutual benefit. As one of India’s key maritime neighbours, Maldives remains integral to India’s strategic vision.

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox