Jeet Adani Explores The Role Of Technology In Shaping A Sustainable Future At IIT Bombay

At the prestigious IIT Bombay’s Techfest, Jeet Adani shared his thoughts on the transformative power of technology and its role in shaping the future of India and the world. Adani expressed his excitement at being among the brightest young minds in the country, emphasizing the critical role of these young innovators in both advancing technology and determining how it is used in the years to come.

IIT Bombay has long been a cradle for outstanding minds, with alumni such as Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Sivan, and Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, as well as the late physicist Dr. Rohini Godbole, who championed women in science and technology. Given the remarkable achievements of IIT Bombay alumni, Adani raised an important question: How do we define technology?

While technology is commonly understood as the application of scientific knowledge to solve problems and improve processes, Adani challenged this simple definition. He pointed out that technology means different things to different people, from engineers and accountants to farmers and bitcoin miners. As students of one of the world’s top technological institutions, he asked the audience to reflect on how they define technology in their own lives.

To Adani, technology is the “way forward,” and living without it is like standing still while the world moves ahead. He pointed to Google’s groundbreaking quantum computing chip, Willow, as an example of how technology is advancing at an astonishing rate. The chip is so powerful that it solved a complex mathematical problem in under five minutes, a task that would take a supercomputer tens of septillion years to complete. While this achievement is incredible, what truly excites Adani is the potential applications of such computing power in fields like drug discovery, fusion energy, and climate change solutions.

Adani emphasized that across sectors, technology is driving progress at an unprecedented pace, improving lives and fostering sustainability. In healthcare, AI and telemedicine are enabling earlier diagnoses and more accessible care. In energy, renewable technologies are making clean energy more efficient and affordable, while education is becoming more inclusive through digital platforms. In agriculture, precision farming tools are helping increase yields and conserve resources. These advancements, fueled by technology, are creating a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Global examples also showcase the potential for technology to drive societal progress. Estonia’s digital governance system allows citizens to access government services online, while Singapore’s smart city technologies optimize traffic, energy, and healthcare. In South Korea, investments in 5G networks and AI are enhancing internet speeds and personalizing healthcare.

India, too, is making significant strides in the technological realm. The country’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized digital payments, processing 180 billion cashless transactions annually, surpassing many developed nations. Initiatives like Digital India have empowered citizens with better access to the internet, online services, and digital literacy. These advancements demonstrate the vital role of technology in driving inclusive growth and improving governance in India.

Adani also noted the rising prominence of young Indian chess prodigies like Gukesh Dommaraju and Praggnanandhaa, who are using technology to enhance their game. With AI-driven chess engines and custom-built computers, these young players are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of chess. Adani emphasized that taking advantage of technology is essential to staying competitive in today’s rapidly evolving world.

At the Adani Group, where Adani leads digital transformation efforts, technology is integrated into every aspect of the business. From ports and logistics to airports and renewable energy, the company is leveraging technology to improve efficiency, safety, and customer experience. For example, in the ports sector, simulation-based training enhances workplace safety, while in airports, technologies like DigiYatra and the ‘aviio’ app streamline operations and improve passenger experience.

Adani also highlighted the company’s efforts in the energy sector, particularly the Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu, which was once the largest single-site solar power project in the world. The Adani Group is now building an even larger solar facility in Khavda, Gujarat, set to generate 30 GW of clean energy, five times the size of Paris. Technology is enabling rapid growth in renewable energy, with the company adding around 25 MW of power daily, almost ten times the pace at Kamuthi.

In addition to its business ventures, the Adani Group is using technology for social good. The Adani Skill Development Centre’s Saksham program utilizes AI, virtual reality, and simulation-based learning to provide high-quality skill development to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds. The company’s environmental initiatives also leverage technology, using satellite monitoring and drones to manage large-scale reforestation projects, while the SuPoshan app helps track the nutritional status of women and children in rural areas.

However, Adani also acknowledged the risks of technology misuse, including the rise of fake news, cybercrime, and online fraud. As technology’s power grows, it is crucial to ensure its responsible use for the greater good. He urged the audience to focus on technology’s potential to address global challenges, improve lives, and drive progress, while remaining vigilant against its harmful applications.

In the rapidly evolving digital era, Adani stressed the need for India to embrace technological innovation in order to stay competitive globally. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s insights on “innovation power” highlight that the nations leading in AI and advanced technologies will define the future. India, with its burgeoning digital economy, must prioritize high-end technology to catch up with global superpowers and ensure continued economic growth.

Adani also envisioned a future where Generative AI and quantum computing converge, unlocking possibilities beyond imagination. These technologies, when combined, could solve complex global issues in real time, from optimizing supply chains to addressing climate change or even creating destructive technologies. The future of technology is both thrilling and daunting, but Adani emphasized that India cannot afford to fall behind in this race.

As the country stands on the brink of a new technological era, Adani encouraged the students at IIT Bombay to look beyond technology as a mere tool and see it as a means to fulfill a larger purpose. The future of technology is in their hands, and they must ensure that it is used for the greater good—driving societal progress, fostering inclusivity, and improving lives.

In conclusion, Jeet Adani’s address at Techfest IIT Bombay was a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of technology. He urged the audience to embrace technology responsibly and use it as a force for positive change, ensuring that it serves the needs of society, the nation, and the world. India’s technological future depends on the ability of its next generation to harness the power of innovation and shape a brighter, more inclusive future for all.