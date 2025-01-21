Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding

Addressing rumors about a star-studded affair, Gautam Adani clarified that the wedding will be far from a spectacle.

‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has put to rest speculation about his youngest son Jeet Adani’s upcoming wedding being a star-studded extravaganza. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, the business magnate confirmed that the ceremony, scheduled for February 7, will remain simple and traditional.

“Jeet’s marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways,” Adani said. When asked if the wedding might turn into a “Mahakumbh of celebrities,” he responded firmly, “Bilkul nahi hoga” (Absolutely not).

Jeet Adani’s Professional Journey

Jeet Adani, a key figure in the Adani Group, has been instrumental in driving the conglomerate’s strategic ventures. After completing his studies at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet joined the Group CFO’s office in 2019. There, he focused on critical areas such as strategic finance, capital markets, and risk and governance policy.

Currently, Jeet spearheads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs, two pivotal segments in the group’s rapidly expanding portfolio.

Gautam Adani’s Visit To Prayagraj

Gautam Adani’s remarks came during his visit to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where he participated in prayers and performed aarti at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Adani also took part in a philanthropic initiative by partnering with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the Maharaja Seva initiative. The program focuses on providing assistance and services to pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh.

A Simple Yet Special Celebration

With Jeet Adani’s wedding approaching, the family appears keen to keep the celebration grounded and intimate, steering clear of the typical glamour often associated with high-profile weddings. The ceremony is expected to witness close family members and friends in attendance, marking a milestone moment for the youngest Adani scion.

ALSO READ: 5 States Set Up Transgender Welfare Boards After Supreme Court Order

Gautam Adani wedding

